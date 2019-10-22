Letter | Can you afford a new school bond

Well it is that semi-annual time of year when teacher/schools/education needs more money. (Daily Miner, June 13, 2019).

“KUSD board approves special bond issue.” They don’t really know how much they want, maybe $18 million, naw $25 million, I know, let’s ask for $35 million.

We can go out and pluck it off the money tree, called taxpayers. Schools are continually the most fiscally irresponsible government agency. Throwing money at a broken product does not fix it. Educational budgeting is comprised of spend it all now and ask for 10% more next year.

Why suddenly has this amount of deferred maintenance on these buildings and buses just surfaced? Are none of the administrative staff doing their jobs in building inspections. 70% of our Real Estate taxes now go to schools in one form or the other. Mohave Community College just raised your taxes without your permission. Can you really afford an additional $100 or $200 more on your tax bill, I can’t? Will 80% of your real estate taxes go to schools to a broken system?

KUSD is asking for a $35,000,000 bond issue. Don’t forget this is a debt obligation assuming todays rates of approximate 3% for 20 years will generate about $15 million in interest. The $35 million bond issues just turned into a $50 million obligation to the taxpayer.

We need to quit considering schools as sacred cows that get anything they need. And who is paying for all the Vote Yes on this Bond Issue signs, Hope the $100,000 for signs did not come out of the school budget!

Vote against the bond issue.