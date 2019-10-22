Miner Editorial | Welcome back Route 66 Street Drags

Start your engines!

It’s time to gear up for the Route 66 kingman Street Drags, which returns this weekend.

The location has been changed from downtown on Beale Street to Route 66, or Andy Devine Avenue, between NAPA Auto Parts and Martin Swanty Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.

This popular Kingman event is the only legal drag-racing event along Route 66 in America, but the directors of the race are committed to making it among the safest legal street drags in the world.

This is a great opportunity for this community to come together and celebrate the return of these racers to Kingman after an eight-year hiatus. Drag racers from all over the U.S., from as far away as Florida will be hitting the streets of Kingman this weekend. Vendors will be available, some displaying their drag racing cars and various accessories, in addition to food and entertainment. Many are concerned about the inconvenience of street closures in the area, but event and City officials are committed to providing the highest degree of safety for those attending.

The street closures are as follows:

Monday, Oct. 21 – Wednesday, Oct. 23

Andy Devine Avenue will be closed from Harrison to Navajo streets with a detour from Airfield Avenue to Harrison Street. Hoover Street from Kingman Avenue to Andy Devine Avenue will also be closed.

Thursday, Oct. 24 starting at 7 a.m.

Andy Devine Avenue will be closed from Harrison Street to Fairgrounds Avenue. Andy Devine Avenue from Navajo Street to Airfield Avenue will be closed, as will Navajo to Ashfork Avenue. Kingman Avenue will be closed from Navajo to Harrison, and Harrison will be closed from Motor Avenue to Andy Devine Avenue. A detour will be in place, taking motorists from Airfield, to Harrison, to Motor, to Fairgrounds Avenue.

Monday, Oct. 28 at 7 a.m.

Kingman Avenue will reopen, as will Harrison Street from Andy Devine Avenue to Motor Avenue. Andy from Harrison to Fairgrounds will reopen by 5 p.m. Vendors will be removed from Navajo to Airfield on Andy Devine Avenue, and Andy will reopen by 5 p.m. Navajo from Andy Devine Avenue to Ashfork will reopen by 5 p.m., as will Hoover Street from Andy to Kingman Avenue.

Final removal of all equipment from Andy Devine Avenue is expected to be completed in time for the road to reopen by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.

While this may be an inconvenience to some, the races attract thousands of people to Kingman and Mohave County, which is sure to be an economic boon to the area.

So come one, come all to celebrate the 2019 Route 66 Kingman Street Drags.