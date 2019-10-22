Missing headlight, traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest

KINGMAN – Michael Christopher Grensavitch, 55 of Kingman, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office after deputies say they observed a syringe in plain sight during a traffic stop.

At about 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle with one headlight driving on Melody Street. Contact was made with the driver, identified as Grensavitch, at which time deputies asked for his driver’s license and vehicle documents. Grensavitch reportedly told law enforcement he did not have a license and began looking in the glove box for the remaining paperwork.

Deputies then observed a syringe in plain sight inside of the vehicle. Grensavitch was asked to exit the vehicle, and a records check revealed an expired driver’s license. A consented pat search revealed a baggie containing 1.1 grams of methamphetamine and a baggie containing marijuana, according to law enforcement.

Michael Christopher Grensavitch was arrested on felony charges of dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia violation. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office