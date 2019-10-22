Paw Pantry accepting donations

KINGMAN – The Paw Pantry holds a giveaway of food and various household items for those in need each year, and while blankets and soaps are always needed and welcome, this year’s focus is food.

“What we do once a year is we try to gather as much clothing, housewares, food, pretty much anything that we can put together to help other people here in the community,” said Kourtney Hrdlicka-Lettau of the pantry. Hrdlicka-Lettau said The Paw Pantry received “a tremendous amount” of items last year. However, it could use some more food.

“The one thing this year I’m lacking is food for people, anything you’d keep in a pantry that would store for a period of time,” Hrdlicka-Lettau said. “Those types of things we don’t have a lot of.”

The Paw Pantry is looking for donations of canned foods, boxed foods, packaged foods, chips, cookies, soda, pantry foods, dried macaroni products, bread, soups, etc.

As always, pet food, clothing, blankets, shoes, deodorant, combs, chap sticks, soaps, detergent, socks, belts, hats and purses will be accepted.

Donations can be taken to Stockton Hill Animal Hospital, 4335 Stockton Hill Road. Those who live in Kingman can call 928-486-5441 to have their donations picked up by Paw Pantry. Furniture and appliances cannot be picked up by the pantry.

The giveaway will be held Saturday, Dec. 14.

By donating, Hrdlicka-Lettau said people will help those who otherwise may not have the opportunity to eat or be clothed.