OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Oct. 23
Weather  53.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Paw Pantry accepting donations

This photo from 2018 shows only some of the items distributed to those in need throughout the community courtesy of The Paw Pantry’s annual giveaway. (Photo courtesy of The Paw Pantry)

This photo from 2018 shows only some of the items distributed to those in need throughout the community courtesy of The Paw Pantry’s annual giveaway. (Photo courtesy of The Paw Pantry)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: October 22, 2019 5:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Paw Pantry holds a giveaway of food and various household items for those in need each year, and while blankets and soaps are always needed and welcome, this year’s focus is food.

“What we do once a year is we try to gather as much clothing, housewares, food, pretty much anything that we can put together to help other people here in the community,” said Kourtney Hrdlicka-Lettau of the pantry. Hrdlicka-Lettau said The Paw Pantry received “a tremendous amount” of items last year. However, it could use some more food.

“The one thing this year I’m lacking is food for people, anything you’d keep in a pantry that would store for a period of time,” Hrdlicka-Lettau said. “Those types of things we don’t have a lot of.”

The Paw Pantry is looking for donations of canned foods, boxed foods, packaged foods, chips, cookies, soda, pantry foods, dried macaroni products, bread, soups, etc.

As always, pet food, clothing, blankets, shoes, deodorant, combs, chap sticks, soaps, detergent, socks, belts, hats and purses will be accepted.

Donations can be taken to Stockton Hill Animal Hospital, 4335 Stockton Hill Road. Those who live in Kingman can call 928-486-5441 to have their donations picked up by Paw Pantry. Furniture and appliances cannot be picked up by the pantry.

The giveaway will be held Saturday, Dec. 14.

By donating, Hrdlicka-Lettau said people will help those who otherwise may not have the opportunity to eat or be clothed.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Moose Lodge warm-clothing drive now accepting donations
Groups work to aid those in need
Frontier starts five-month food drive
Wells Fargo branches accepting food donations for food bank
County shelter, Mutt Matchers ask for help

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News