Rants and Raves | Oct. 23, 2019
Trump and mass shootings − Don’t blame Trump on the mas shootings as this was going on long before Trump was in office. Love how the libs like to blame Trump for everything that goes wrong in this country.
Trump scraps G-7 Doral Golf Club Plan − Terrible shame we couldn’t let the world see beautiful Doral and boast a little on our wonderful President who’s not only the America saver after Obama nearly destroyed us but they could have seen Trump, the builder. Libs are idiots.
Trumpstock − As a matter of fairness, be aware that neither the City nor the Fair was responsible for the failure of the event. The organizers didn’t provide the necessary security commitment, licences, and fees in time to make it happen.
Gerarda Hamodey running for Supervisor District 1 − Mrs. Hamodey just got my vote. Pro Trump, Pro Second Amendment, sees the horrible mess the situation here is in and understands what is necessary to be a country, including walls.
