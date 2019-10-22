Route 66 Kingman Street Drags slated for Friday through Sunday

The Route 66 Kingman Street Drags, where the rubber both meets and heats the road, are back.

Burnouts, hole shots and 200 mph passes await the thousands of spectators expected to watch drag racing return to the streets of Kingman after an eight-year hiatus.

Organizers expect 300 racers to compete for cash and trophies in eight classes including trucks, hot rods and motorcycles. Entries hail from as far away as Alaska and Florida, promoter Brian Devincenzi said.

Racing begins at noon on Friday. And the event – to be contested on Andy Devine Avenue, aka historic Route 66 – has more story lines than a Super Bowl.

There’s the outlaw angle, and the high-speed run-what-ya-brung unlimited class. Cars will go from 0-60 in the blink of an eye on a road posted for just 40 mph.

The police will look the other way this weekend, promised Rusty Cooper, deputy chief of the Kingman Police Department.

In fact, Kingman Police Chief Robert DeVries will take part, lining up against competitors from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Highway Patrol in one of several celebrity races.

“The highway patrol are the reigning champs,” Devincenzi said.

And then there’s the new-found cooperation between the city and the nonprofit event coordinator, Route 66 Street Drags.

The street drags were last held in 2011. Devincenzi said it was put on hold due to “road blocks” erected by the city.

Now, he said, the city is revved up about the event, and has worked with organizers to pull it off. A 1.5 mile section of Andy Devine Avenue has been closed, detours have been established and bus routes have been changed.

“We’ve been working very closely with the organizers for the last year,” said Cooper of the police department.

“We as a city put our best foot forward,” said Devincenzi, a Kingman resident for the past 30 years.

Devincenzi said the street drags will attract “easily 15,000” spectators and participants, filling hotels and restaurants.

And that makes it a business story.

“It can’t help but bring in business,” said Becky Fawson, CEO of the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce.

Fawson praised the organizers for providing an affordable family event for locals, and an opportunity to show off the town to first-time visitors.

“I don’t see a downside to it,” Fawson said. “(Street drag racing) kind of takes you back to happier times.”

That’s the Americana angle. What better place to hold street drags, asked Devincenzi, than Route 66 in Kingman?

Kingman and cars go way back. The city bills itself as “The Heart of Historic Route 66,” the “mother road” between Chicago and Los Angeles before the advent of interstate highways.

Devincenzi said his organization, and the street drags, are all about the “preservation of the history of Route 66.”

And the street drags will feed the locals’ need for speed. In Kingman, Devincenzi said, the classic-car-per-capita count can’t be beat, and drag racing goes way back.

“There are a lot of old cars stored in garages here,” Devincenzi said.

But these are not your grandfathers’ cars. “No comparison,” Devincenzi said, noting cars on showroom floors today produce 800 horsepower, about twice the horsepower of stock muscle cars in the Little Deuce Coupe days.

And these are not your grandfather’s drag races. Instead of a flag girl on a desolate street, there will be Christmas tree starting lights for the Saturday and Sunday rounds. State-of-the-art timing systems will log reaction times, half-way times, and speed.







Friday is tune-up day, with practice runs to prepare for the weekend competition.

On Saturday, racers in each class will make two passes in an attempt to make the top eight, or “Quick 8,” and compete in Sunday’s finals.

Competitors who are eliminated in the trials don’t have to pack up and go home. They’re automatically entered into the mixed Grudge Class, where spectators can observe such oddities as trucks lined up against motorcycles.

But all eyes will be on the unlimited “anything goes” class. Devincenzi said to expect cars to hit 200 mph entering the speed trap, covering the one-eighth-mile distance – 660 feet – in under four seconds.

The racing runs from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission costs $10 on Friday and $15 on Saturday and Sunday for adults. A three-day event pass costs $35. Children age 5 and under attend free.

Tickets are available at the gate, and grandstand seating for 4,000 will be available.