Kingman Photo | Vols shine at Pit Crew Challenge
Originally Published: October 22, 2019 6:01 p.m.
The Lee Williams High School Auto Club tallied a pair of top finishes over the weekend at the 2019 Arizona High School Pit Crew Challenge.
Team Red tallied a first-place finish, while Team Black was third.
Team Red consists of Mia Church, Jesse Jones. John Decow, Brian Presnal and Brendon Rettmann. Team Black includes Cody Shrum, Matthew Chovan, Nick Piccinetti, Emily Sampson and Gage Elder.
