Band boosters to hold ‘Rummage Extravaganza’
The Kingman Middle School Band Boosters, Inc. will hold its eleventh annual Rummage Extravaganza fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Kingman Middle School.
Gently used items will be sold, a drawing will be held, and live entertainment is planned. Proceeds will be used to cover the cost of equipment, competition and travel for the school’s 90-member band.
Donations of gently used household items, appliances, equipment, clothing, toys and more are needed.
Items can be dropped off at the back of the Kingman Middle School parking lot at 1969 Detroit Ave.
Information from Kingman Middle School Band Boosters
