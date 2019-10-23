Boo! Tricks, treats and fun abound

The day of tricks– and treats – is upon us. Next Thursday, Oct. 31, there are lots of events around Kingman to get you in a spooky, yet festive mood.

MCSO Candy Crawl

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will hold its second annual Candy Crawl in the parking lot of MCSO headquarters at 600 W. Beale St. from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

“This year, we’re doing things larger and expanding the Candy Crawl to include the Kingman Fire Department, the Arizona Rangers and other public safety agencies,” said MCSO Community Outreach Officer Valen Cassidy.

One of the new features added to the event this year will be a walk-through haunted house in the MCSO’s training room. There will also be a DJ and a photography area set up furnished with Halloween backdrops, plus plenty of games for the kids.

More than 1,200 bags of candy were collected for the event with the help of a donation table set up at Smith’s Food and Drug at 3490 Stockton Hill Rd.

“I am totally blown away by the generosity of Smith’s Food and Drug Manager Abdul El-Awik and his staff for allowing us to set up a donation table at the entrance to the store,” said Ray McCool, a Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation board member. McCool and foundation volunteer Frank Wills sat at the table just inside Smith’s entrance and talked with customers as they entered and departed the store.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation sponsors the event and helps the MCSO with donations and organizing the Candy Crawl.

The MCSO K-9 program receives no funding from the state, the county, or the Sheriff’s Office. It operates solely on donations from businesses and concerned citizens.

Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation has a continuing need for donations for their ongoing effort to support the MCSO K-9 Program.

“Every month, we pay for the MCSO K9s’ food, their vet bills, critical care insurance, and equipment needed such as vests and booties for their feet in the hot weather,” said K-9 Foundation President John Sanchelli. “Can’t send the K9s out to track someone in bare feet. We have to keep the guys working since the work they do benefits the entire community and helps keep all of us a little safer.” Since January 2018, the foundation has spent thousands of dollars for the purchase of K9s, training of the deputy/K9s teams, and care of the K-9s.

MCSO Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen said donations of candy are no longer being accepted for the event.

“I love that so many people want to help, but we have to be vigilant and safe with our donations and we already have a lot of candy,” Mortensen said.

Meriwether Halloween Display

Witches, skeletons, a cemetery and Halloween display in Golden Valley. Home-made tombstones and music-synced lighted dead trees are just some of the details that “bring to life” the Halloween spirit of about 40 blowups and other creepy things Chris Marie and Butch Meriwether have put together for the enjoyment of everyone who decides to drive by their home at 2225 S. Dome Rd. in Golden Valley. People who would like to visit the display can do so by turning south on Egar Road (Mile Marker 17) from State Route 68 and drive south for 4 ½ miles and turn right on Tapeats Drive (if you arrive at Shinarump Drive at the end of S. Egar Road, you went a half-mile too far). Head west on Tapeats for about one-half mile (five blocks) and you can’t miss the display at the corner of Tapeats and Dome. According to Chris Marie, she says the display will be up each night from sundown to 10:15 p.m. and she plans on keeping the display up until Nov. 1. Chris Marie Meriwether said her home/display is a safe place to bring children on Halloween night to get some candy. Don’t forget that if you do decide to visit their Halloween display, it isn’t mandatory, but they would appreciate it if you would bring a bag of dog or cat food for the no-kill domestic animal shelter and sanctuary For the Luv of Paws and/or a new unwrapped toy to be turned over to the Marine Corps League Detachment #887 and the Marines who will be passing out toys this year to local needy children at their Christmas toy giveaway.

6th Annual Howl’n & Meow’n Trick-or-Treat’n pets

The domestic no-kill animal shelter and sanctuary, For The Luv of Paws, will host the 6th Howl’n & Meow’n Trick or Treat’n pets from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The event for pets will be held at the Pawsitively Charming Thrift Shoppe, 204 N. 4th St. in Kingman.

According to For The Luv of Paws President and Founder Cherie DaLynn, Halloween isn’t just for kids. She says bring your pets to the Howl’n & Meow’n Trick or Treat’n event and they will have their very own fun with toys and treats; a pet costume contest; a drawing; prizes and more.

Admission costs $5 per pet and registration begins at 3:45 p.m. at the thrift shop. All proceeds help fund the For The Luv of Paws facility located at 8115 W. Oatman Hwy. in Golden Valley.

For The Luv of Paws continues to partner with individuals and business to continue providing a loving atmosphere for unwanted and/or neglected domestic animals. It is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization and all donations are tax-deductible.

For more information, to make a donation or to adopt a loving four-legged-forever family member, call Cherie at 928-897-7304.

3rd Annual Kingman Historic Kingman Ghost Walk

The Kingman Historic Ghost Walk will this year give attendees the chance to go inside Hotel Beale. Greeting walkers will be an actor, providing information about the history of the hotel.

“I think it does,” said Kristina Michelson of Beale Street Theater when asked if the Hotel Beale addition enriches the walk. “It adds a piece of Kingman history. I was struck by the building itself and the history that’s in there. It hasn’t been changed over the years.”

This year’s ghost tours will include more actors than ever, in addition to “Thriller” dancers all three nights for all tours.

“It’s a fun Halloween activity, and they can combine it with going to restaurants and bars downtown and make it a whole evening,” Michelson said.

Route 66 Cruisers Car Club 17th Annual Kingman Halloween Bash

The 17th Annual Kingman Halloween Bash will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, on Beale Street between Fourth and Fifth streets in downtown Kingman.

The event is to provide a safe and fun place for kids to trick-or-treat. Cars are requested to enter from the alley behind Floyd and Company real Pit Barbecue from Fourth and Fifth Streets. All cars wishing to participate will need to provide eight-to-10 bags of Halloween candy and must be parked by 4:45 p.m. No cars will be permitted to leave until all kids are off the street. For more information call Pauline at 928-692-5122.

Halloween Bike-Or-Treat

The event is relocated to downtown Kingman near Fourth and Fifth streets.

Bring your bike to the designated motorcycle area at the Route 66 Cruizers’ Halloween Bash for the Halloween Bike-or-Treat! Decorate it, and help pass out candy to our community’s youngsters!

Setup is from 2-4:30 p.m., and the event takes place from 5-8 p.m.

(NOTE: The Route 66 Cruizers require that each vehicle participant bring at least EIGHT bags of candy to pass out to the children.)

Mother Road will be awarding prizes for Best Decorated Vehicle and Best Vendor Costume.”

RSVP at https://forms.gle/zCYRq2gq5hbHk2Tr6

Halloween Festival 2019

“The Club for YOUth” is sponsoring their free Halloween Festival and Haunted House from 6-9 p.m. It’ll be an evening of fun and fright for the entire family. Along with other activities, there will be booths by local special interest groups, a jumpy house, candy and more.

The CLUB for YOUth is located at 301 N. 1st St.

For more information call at 928-718-0033.

Halloween Party

Hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars on 6068 Supai Drive, Golden Valley from 5-8 p.m. There will be a costume contest, music, drawings, games for kids and adults, food and a photo booth. Participants are encouraged to bring their favorite Halloween treat to share.

Dia de los Muertos Fiesta

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with Lee William’s High School Hispanic Student Union at Downtown Kingman’s final First Friday event of the season.

There will be loads of activities for the entire family at the second annual event, so come prepared to spend the evening exploring booths provided by Downtown Kingman’s First Friday and HSU.

The event will include music, tacos, a photo booth, dancing, face painting, carnival games, piñatas, an alter learning center, trivia, prizes and more.

A costume contest will be held with prizes for the Best Calavera/Calaca, Best Famous Dead Person, and Most Creative and Realistic Costume

The event is free but monetary donations are accepted to help keep Downtown Kingman’s First Friday going and growing. To be a vendor or volunteer, visit www.downtownkingmansfirstfriday.com.

HPVA Haunted House & Trick-Or-Treat

Ready for a night of Halloween fun? The Hualapi HPVA will host a haunted house and trick-or-treat on Friday, Oct. 25 from 5-7 p.m. at Hualapi Elementary School, 350 Eastern Ave. in Kingman.

There will be games with prizes, a walk-through haunted house, and “trick or teach” through the hallways. A costume contest will be held, with prizes awarded for the boys’ best costume and girls’ best costume.

Parent volunteers are needed. Entry costs $3 per child ages 2-17. Children under age 2 and adults are free.

To volunteer for this or future events, contact parent volunteer coordinator Heather Steffen at 406-939-0417.

Boomer’s Spectacular Fall Carnival

There will be trick-or-treating with candy, games, prizes and more at Mohave Community College in Kingman. All ages are welcome.