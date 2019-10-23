OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 24
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Briefs: Tucson raises minimum age to purchase tobacco products to 21

Tucson is raising the minimum age to buy e-cigarettes and other tobacco products to 21 years old, up from 18, effective Jan. 1. (Courtesy)

Tucson is raising the minimum age to buy e-cigarettes and other tobacco products to 21 years old, up from 18, effective Jan. 1. (Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 23, 2019 6:15 p.m.

TUCSON – Tucson is raising the minimum age to buy e-cigarettes and other tobacco products to 21 years old, up from 18, effective Jan. 1.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that the City Council’s 6-1 vote Tuesday night makes the southern Arizona city the fifth in the state to adopt such an ordinance.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors rejected a similar proposal recently, and the Tucson ordinance applies only within city limits.

It will include a 90-day educational period before enforcement begins. The enforcement will be handled by the city’s business services and code enforcement departments.

First-time violations by businesses selling tobacco products to people younger than 21 will be punishable by a $500 fine. Penalties escalate with subsequent violations.

Police: Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Chandler

CHANDLER – Chandler police have arrested a 54-year-old woman and recovered a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in which a man was killed and his son critically injured.

Police say a tip Tuesday night resulted in the arrest early Wednesday of Michelle Ann Hagerman on suspicion of two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Police Detective Seth Tyler said investigators found the suspect vehicle at Hagerman's residence.

Court records don't list an attorney for Hagerman who could comment on the allegations.

Police previously identified the man killed early Monday evening when crossing a street as 50-year-old Mohammad Misbah Uddin and said his 12-year-old son was in extremely critical condition.

Ruling overturns law capping restitution amounts

PHOENIX – An Arizona court has overturned as unconstitutional a state law setting a $10,000 cap on criminal restitution for certain driving offenses.

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruling Tuesday says the law applying to criminal offenses for moving violations causing serious physical injury or death violates the Victims’ Bill of Rights in the Arizona Constitution.

The ruling reverses a Maricopa County Superior Court judge’s ruling that reduced a man’s restitution order at $10,000, down from the over $61,000 amount set by a Phoenix Municipal Court judge.

The ruling says Arizona law generally requires a person convicted of a crime to pay the victim the full amount of the victim’s economic loss but that the law enacted in 2006 on restitution for cases involving certain criminal moving violations included the $10,000 cap.

Man shot dead in car in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix are trying to locate a suspect and determine a motive in the fatal shooting of a man. They say 18-year-old Ethan Devrivera was shot in his vehicle Monday night.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no suspect or motive has been identified at this time, but there are indications that the incident may be drug-related.

Prescott Valley police arrest 3 in retail thefts

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Police in Prescott Valley say three people are in custody in connection with thefts from retail stores.

They say the police department received calls last Thursday of several people stealing merchandise from a store at a Prescott mall and a sporting goods store in Prescott Valley.

Officers stopped the suspects’ vehicle and reported finding heroin as well as new, tagged merchandise from four different stores.

Police say 24-year-old Kelsey Lynn Prevatt is jailed on suspicion of organized retail theft and two drug charges.

They say 22-year-old Alexandria Marie English and 28-year-old Cody James Wilkins also are accused of organized retail theft.

English also is facing charges of escape, refusal to provide her real name to law enforcement and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Retailers caught selling tobacco to minors
Lawmakers conflicted over 2 vaping bills
Briefs | University of Arizona investigates protest of Border Patrol
Selling tobacco to minors: Attorney General's Office says it’s not worth it
Ducey thinks flavored vaping ban may not be good idea

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News