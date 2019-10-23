Briefs: Tucson raises minimum age to purchase tobacco products to 21

TUCSON – Tucson is raising the minimum age to buy e-cigarettes and other tobacco products to 21 years old, up from 18, effective Jan. 1.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that the City Council’s 6-1 vote Tuesday night makes the southern Arizona city the fifth in the state to adopt such an ordinance.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors rejected a similar proposal recently, and the Tucson ordinance applies only within city limits.

It will include a 90-day educational period before enforcement begins. The enforcement will be handled by the city’s business services and code enforcement departments.

First-time violations by businesses selling tobacco products to people younger than 21 will be punishable by a $500 fine. Penalties escalate with subsequent violations.

Police: Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Chandler

CHANDLER – Chandler police have arrested a 54-year-old woman and recovered a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in which a man was killed and his son critically injured.

Police say a tip Tuesday night resulted in the arrest early Wednesday of Michelle Ann Hagerman on suspicion of two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Police Detective Seth Tyler said investigators found the suspect vehicle at Hagerman's residence.

Court records don't list an attorney for Hagerman who could comment on the allegations.

Police previously identified the man killed early Monday evening when crossing a street as 50-year-old Mohammad Misbah Uddin and said his 12-year-old son was in extremely critical condition.

Ruling overturns law capping restitution amounts

PHOENIX – An Arizona court has overturned as unconstitutional a state law setting a $10,000 cap on criminal restitution for certain driving offenses.

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruling Tuesday says the law applying to criminal offenses for moving violations causing serious physical injury or death violates the Victims’ Bill of Rights in the Arizona Constitution.

The ruling reverses a Maricopa County Superior Court judge’s ruling that reduced a man’s restitution order at $10,000, down from the over $61,000 amount set by a Phoenix Municipal Court judge.

The ruling says Arizona law generally requires a person convicted of a crime to pay the victim the full amount of the victim’s economic loss but that the law enacted in 2006 on restitution for cases involving certain criminal moving violations included the $10,000 cap.

Man shot dead in car in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix are trying to locate a suspect and determine a motive in the fatal shooting of a man. They say 18-year-old Ethan Devrivera was shot in his vehicle Monday night.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no suspect or motive has been identified at this time, but there are indications that the incident may be drug-related.

Prescott Valley police arrest 3 in retail thefts

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Police in Prescott Valley say three people are in custody in connection with thefts from retail stores.

They say the police department received calls last Thursday of several people stealing merchandise from a store at a Prescott mall and a sporting goods store in Prescott Valley.

Officers stopped the suspects’ vehicle and reported finding heroin as well as new, tagged merchandise from four different stores.

Police say 24-year-old Kelsey Lynn Prevatt is jailed on suspicion of organized retail theft and two drug charges.

They say 22-year-old Alexandria Marie English and 28-year-old Cody James Wilkins also are accused of organized retail theft.

English also is facing charges of escape, refusal to provide her real name to law enforcement and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.