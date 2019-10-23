Column: Lady Vols in the midst of historic season

There is no question about it, this is best Lee Williams High School volleyball team in program history. The Lady Vols are well on their way to the most wins in a season – both region and overall – along with the highest 4A Conference ranking in school history.

But Lee Williams is still searching for one important accomplishment – a postseason win. The Lady Vols had a chance a season ago, but fell short in a 3-0 setback at Youngker during a 4A Conference Play-in match.

However, the only way to get closer to achieving a postseason victory is to play the best of the best. And No. 9 ranked Lee Williams has done that this season, especially as of late.

No. 1 Estrella Foothills (16-0, 7-0 4A Southwest Region) came to town Tuesday night and found itself in a battle in the opening set. The Lady Vols fell into an early 6-3 hole, but rallied to knot it 12-12 and even took a 15-13 advantage.

But the Lady Wolves regained the lead before Lee Williams put up another fight to inch within 21-20. However, Estrella Foothills rallied again to finish off the set for a 1-0 lead.

Lady Vols head coach Riley Blake was pleased with the effort, saying the girls were in the right mindset.

However, the Lady Wolves proved why they are the top team in the 4A Conference by responding in Set 2. Estrella Foothills jumped out to a 6-0 advantage and never looked back to take a 2-0 lead in the match.



It was a much closer battle in the Set 3, but Lee Williams (12-4, 7-3 4A Grand Canyon Region) couldn’t force another set. Nevertheless, it is worth noting this was the second of three straight matches against top-5 opponents.

The Lady Vols dropped a 3-1 setback Oct. 16 to No. 3 Flagstaff (14-1, 10-0 4A Grand Canyon Region), followed by Estrella Foothills and now hit the road for No. 4 Bradshaw Mountain (11-3, 7-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday.

That is not a fun series of matches, but yet the Lady Vols have kept at it and persevered. That shows a lot about the heart of this squad and they have the chance to make history this season.

If Lee Williams remains at No. 9 in the rankings, it will host a 4A Conference Play-in contest at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

However, if the Lady Vols can move to No. 8, they’ll host the first round of the 4A State Championship at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5 against the No. 9 seed.

The potential to host the opening round of state tournament would be a historic moment for Lee Williams and only time will tell if that happens.