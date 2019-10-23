Farmers Market to observe ‘National Pumpkin Day’
KINGMAN – The Kingman Farmers Market will hold its annual Halloween Celebration and observe National Pumpkin Day on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The event will feature the inaugural KFM Kids Halloween Costume Contest from 10-11:30 a.m.
Pumpkins for pies and jack-o-lanterns will be sold, and booths will be decorated.
The market offers local produce, jewelry, jams, jellies, honey, baked goods, handicrafts and needle crafts. Meal mixes, candles, soaps, bath products, CBD products, knives and plant hangers are also sold.
The costume contest is for children in grades 1-4. Participants, who must register at the courtesy tent, will visit each vendor, who will vote for the winners. The winners will be announced at noon.
Everyone is encouraged to be in costume.
The Dale Gillespie Blues Project will provide live music.
Information provided by Kingman Farmers Market
