Havasu man pleads not guilty in rapper Mac Miller case

A Lake Havasu City man has pleaded not guilty to charges surrounding the 2018 fatal overdose death of L.A. rapper Mac Miller.

Ryan M. Reavis, 36, is one of three men arrested to date in the rapper’s death, following a year-long investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Prosecutors say Reavis acted as a transporter of counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl from a suspected drug dealer, identified as codefendant Stephen Walter. Reavis allegedly brought the drugs to another L.A. resident, identified as 23-year-old Cameron Petit, who in turn allegedly sold the drugs to Miller.

Reavis gave his “not guilty” plea on Monday, as did Petit earlier this month. Walter is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 31.

According to court documents, Miller paid Petit for 30-miligram oxycodone pills, as well as quantities of cocaine and Xanax. Without his knowledge, investigators say Miller was instead sold counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, a synthetic opioid estimated about 50 times more potent than heroin. On Sept. 7, 2018 – two days after allegedly purchasing the counterfeit medication – Miller was found deceased in his San Fernando Valley home. Los Angeles County coroners cited Miller’s cause of death as an overdose brought upon by a combination of fentanyl, alcohol and cocaine.

Reavis was arrested in Lake Havasu City Sept. 23 on charges of fraud, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of marijuana, three counts of possession of prescription drugs and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, officers searched Reavis’ home and found two shotguns, a handgun, ammunition, a box containing items of drug paraphernalia and items containing suspected heroin residue. Also found were prescription pills, two blank prescription books, measuring scales and a usable quantity of marijuana.

Prior to his arrest, Reavis maintained a LinkedIn account and Facebook page that identified him as an independent contractor, with experience in the sales industry.

Reavis made an initial appearance in Lake Havasu City Justice Court, but his case has since been overtaken by U.S. prosecutors.

Prosecutors say that within weeks of Miller’s death, Walter may have agreed to sell Petit more Percocet pills, referred to by their street name, “blues.” The agreement indicated that the two defendants negotiated multiple other drug deals before and since.