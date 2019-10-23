Historic 2020 calendar to benefit local preservation projects
KINGMAN – The City Historical Preservation Commission has created a calendar featuring photos of Kingman’s Historical past, and for $15 community members can take one home knowing their money will be used for future preservation projects.
The HPC 2020 Calendar includes historic photos of downtown, other sites important to the area’s history, rodeos and more. Commissioner Nikki Seegers explained the Historical Preservation Commission thought the calendar would make a great fundraiser for preservation projects throughout Kingman.
Specific projects have yet to be designated, but Seegers did note past projects completed by the commission, and explained how future projects may be decided upon.
“In the past the commission has made plaques to be displayed at historic sites around town in addition to the creation of the Minerals Monument located at the Santa Fe Depot, and the development of the empty windows project,” Seegers explained in an email. “Downtown Kingman and interest in Route 66 tourism will likely guide the commission’s project choices.”
Calendars cost $15 and can be purchased at the City of Kingman Planning and Economic Development Office located on the lower level of the City complex at the corner of Fourth and Oak streets. However, there are only 200 available.
“I would encourage Kingman citizens to support the commission in our calendar fundraiser because the preservation of our historic properties honors Kingman’s past and enriches our offering to the community and visitors,” Seegers said.
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- Miner to print 3 days a week
- Anti-Impeachment rally in Kingman
- Road closures announced for Route 66 Street Drags
- Obituary
- Prep Football: Academy cancels 2019 season due to low numbers
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Kingman hosting 2nd annual Airfest this Saturday
- Mohave County promotes OHV Peace Trail
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- NACFD firefighter arrested on suspicion of producing, possession of dangerous drugs
- Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: