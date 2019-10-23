Historic 2020 calendar to benefit local preservation projects

KINGMAN – The City Historical Preservation Commission has created a calendar featuring photos of Kingman’s Historical past, and for $15 community members can take one home knowing their money will be used for future preservation projects.

The HPC 2020 Calendar includes historic photos of downtown, other sites important to the area’s history, rodeos and more. Commissioner Nikki Seegers explained the Historical Preservation Commission thought the calendar would make a great fundraiser for preservation projects throughout Kingman.

Specific projects have yet to be designated, but Seegers did note past projects completed by the commission, and explained how future projects may be decided upon.

“In the past the commission has made plaques to be displayed at historic sites around town in addition to the creation of the Minerals Monument located at the Santa Fe Depot, and the development of the empty windows project,” Seegers explained in an email. “Downtown Kingman and interest in Route 66 tourism will likely guide the commission’s project choices.”

Calendars cost $15 and can be purchased at the City of Kingman Planning and Economic Development Office located on the lower level of the City complex at the corner of Fourth and Oak streets. However, there are only 200 available.

“I would encourage Kingman citizens to support the commission in our calendar fundraiser because the preservation of our historic properties honors Kingman’s past and enriches our offering to the community and visitors,” Seegers said.