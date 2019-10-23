Horoscopes | Oct. 24, 2019

Birthdays: Shenae Grimes, 30; Eliza Taylor, 30; B.D. Wong, 59; Kevin Kline, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be open to suggestions, and it will spark an idea that actually works for you. You have more options than you realize, and with a little ingenuity and hard work, you can turn your skills, experience and desires into something tangible.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Dig in, and don’t stop until you have taken care of business. You’ll gain recognition and respect for the work you do as well as for the way you handle others.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take notes if necessary when dealing with people who are trying to get you to do something. It’s essential to consider the consequences and how it will affect your reputation, position or status.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do something that will lift your spirits. Contributing to a community project will have an impact on the way you think and how you treat others.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let the changes others make cause you to miss out on something you’ve been planning to do. Follow the path that suits you best.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You have plenty to gain if you are willing to adapt to whatever comes up and work with what you have available. Use your ingenuity, and you will outshine everyone.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An unexpected proposal will lead to a higher income. You’ll find a unique outlet to use your skills and experience.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pour out your heart, and share your thoughts. Positive change will be uplifting and encourage a close bond with the people who chip in and help.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let your emotions interfere with doing what’s right. Focus on routine, fitness and getting things done.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A subtle adjustment will make your life easier. Slip into a routine that will help you expand your interests and personal goals, and heighten your relationships with those who have the most significant impact on your life.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Happiness is the result of doing what’s right for you. Rethink your current situation and what you want to achieve.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep life simple, and you will find it easier to tick off items on your to-do list. Focus on peace, love and happiness, and you won’t be disappointed.