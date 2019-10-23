How should county handle special events?

KINGMAN – Mohave County District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson brought up the issue to the board, but he was hardly the only Mohave County Supervisor who wants to sort out the matter of special use permits for special events.

Both county officials and staff were disturbed by the confusion around Trumpstock, a recent political festival initiated in Bullhead City, relocated to Kingman’s Mohave County Fairgrounds, and eventually moved to Golden Valley in Mohave County, hours before it was supposed to start.

Trumpstock was initially planned as three-day event featuring a several conservative politicians and speakers and was heavily advertised on social media. It had the potential to be a success and attract large crowds. That did not happen, but that’s not the point, according to Johnson.

“I found out from Facebook that it will be held in Great American Pizza in Golden Valley,” Johnson said, disturbed by the lack of response from the county and what message it sends to other county organizations.

Johnson pointed out that, according to the existing rules, the special-use permit has to be submitted along with an appropriate documentation six weeks before the event.

To be granted, it has to come for a vote before the supervisors.

In case of Trumpstock, the county itself had to contact the organizer to get more information about the event.

“They had no insurance, no security, no signage,” Johnson said, gloomily reminding it was the second anniversary of the 2017 Las Vegas concert shooting, which – by the way – had all security checks in place. “We could have been liable for anything that occurred.”

Chairwoman Hildy Angius said she also found the whole situation disturbing and demanded a report from the City of Kingman with the chronology of what happened and why the permit was denied.

County Manager Mike Hendrix said he will be asking the City to provide a report since he is curious himself.

The City of Kingman didn’t provide any additional information to the media. It is known however, that the Trumpstock organizers applied for the permit only a week before the event.



“The dilemma that my staff have is that we are not a forceful enforcement,” Hendrix said. “Our only recourse is to put them on violation and give them a violation notice. In no way, my staff can go out there and prevent someone from violating the requirement.”

“I was made aware Saturday there was a Moonshine biking event in a remote area of Golden Valley,” Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 2 interjected. “It might have had a special use permit or not. By the time I found out on Friday, the county staff had already gone home. I would like to see a review of this ordinance so we can clearly know what needs a special use permit and what does not.”

“When we know about events that are being held without proper permitting, we should be shutting them down for security reasons,” Johnson said. “Because of the county’s and its taxpayers’ liability. And also for security of the people that are attending the event. And what we do for one, we should do for all.”

County Attorney Ryan Esplin mentioned it is possible to get the sheriff’s office involved, and both Hendrix and Esplin will be looking into strengthening the existing ordinance, possibly introducing a “criminal element” to it.

That proved too much for District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould, who brought up First Amendment rights.

“Where do we draw the line on the political event that to where the government is attempting to regulate free speech,” he asked Esplin.

Esplin replied there is no free-speech violation as long as the county doesn’t look at the content of the event, but at the way it is being carried out.

“You can regulate time, matter, means and safety” he said. Some rules are related to particular locations, such as public parks with their long tradition of public protests and free speech, as opposed to, for example, a highway, not a traditional public forum.

That prompted Bishop to say she is wary to over-regulate small communities and the way it gathers.

“But if you pay money, there is an expectation of safety and health, you know what I’m saying?” Angius took over, wrapping up the discussion. “I’m glad we are talking about it. We need to get it together.”

Upon a unanimous vote, the motion to review the existing ordinance regarding special use permits carried.