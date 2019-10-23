KFD looks to community to gauge performance

KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department wants to know how the community feels about its performance, and is now taking input on how it can improve upon its service.

The Fourth Annual Community Stakeholders Strategic Planning Session is set for 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 6 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Chief Jake Rhoades said the Kingman Fire Department prefers to utilize the community’s input when developing its strategic plans for the years to come.

“We want their feedback,” he said. “What do they expect, what do they think. A lot of times fire departments tell the community what they want or need, but we reverse that.”

KFD wants to know the community’s expectations, and if those expectations are being met. People are encouraged to weigh in on interactions they’ve had with the department, how they felt about the service and how KFD can improve upon its services. Rhoades said his department also wants to know what services the community would like to see offered by the fire department.

“I think in our community, we have a very good relationship with the community and a lot of support,” Rhoades said. “That continued support goes to communication. The better the communication, the better the service for emergency and non-emergency services.”

Those who are unable to attend the planning session can still provide KFD with feedback by taking the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8YNZ39R.

“If they’re not able to attend in person, there is a survey that is out there as well,” Rhoades noted. “If they can attend, I’d love to see them there, but if not, please take our survey. We take all that information and use it to develop our plan for the future.”