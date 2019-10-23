OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 24
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

McCracken selected as Student Rotarian

Emily McCracken (Courtesy photo)

Emily McCracken (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: October 23, 2019 5:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Emily McCracken was recently selected as the Kingman Rotary Club’s student Rotarian.

McCracken was selected because of her dedication to her education and community. She is a senior at the Kingman Academy of Learning High School.

Some of McCracken’s academic successes include honor roll, the Renaissance program, and the National Honor Society. Outside of school, she volunteers at Sunday school and has dedicated time to Keepers of the Wild.

Her favorite sport is basketball. She has been playing since age 5 and is a four-year varsity basketball player for the Tigers. She was named to the all-region second team her junior year.

McCracken addressed the club and discussed the importance of athletics in her life and all of the lessons she has learned from her past experiences.

Information provided by Kingman Rotary Club

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Amanda Villeso represents KAOL as Student Rotarian
Student Rotarian selected for strong academic record
Kingman Photo | KHS's Courtney Mossor student Rotarian
Kingman Photo | Ostberg Selected as Student Rotarian
Kingman Rotary Club recognizes Hallie Powell as student rotarian

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News