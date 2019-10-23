McCracken selected as Student Rotarian

KINGMAN – Emily McCracken was recently selected as the Kingman Rotary Club’s student Rotarian.

McCracken was selected because of her dedication to her education and community. She is a senior at the Kingman Academy of Learning High School.

Some of McCracken’s academic successes include honor roll, the Renaissance program, and the National Honor Society. Outside of school, she volunteers at Sunday school and has dedicated time to Keepers of the Wild.



Her favorite sport is basketball. She has been playing since age 5 and is a four-year varsity basketball player for the Tigers. She was named to the all-region second team her junior year.

McCracken addressed the club and discussed the importance of athletics in her life and all of the lessons she has learned from her past experiences.

