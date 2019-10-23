Mohave County leads state in violent, partner-related suicides

KINGMAN – A new study by the Arizona Violent Death Reporting System shows intimate partner violence is associated with one in every four suicides at 25.6%. In Mohave County, it is one in three at 34.3%.

“I was aware of the suicide problem, but did not know about the intimate partner violence context,” said Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley. “I can only speculate when it comes to causes, but suicide is often tied to social influencers of health, school, housing, medical bills. They make coping with a stressful situation even harder, and a person sees no way out. We have many veterans here. Next to youth with adverse childhood trauma, they are a group of high risk.”

“Mohave is really a standout in terms of suicide,” said Arizona State University’s criminology and criminal justice professor Charles Katz in an Oct. 22 interview with KJZZ radio in Phoenix. “Thankfully, a number of the agencies there are participating in our program,” he added, referring to the Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety he leads.



Data collected between 2015 and 2017 recorded a total of 5,711 violent deaths in Arizona – circumstance data were available for 93.9% of the cases.

Within the above-mentioned period, Arizona’s overall suicide rate per 100,000 population was higher for males than for females (28.1 vs. 8.6). For both sexes, about one in four suicides was associated with intimate partner violence.

Overall rates of suicide per 100,000 population were highest for Mohave (34.3), Yavapai (31.0), and Coconino (29.8) counties – all significantly higher than the statewide rate, which is 18.1%.

“We don’t know why,” Katz said. “But this is twice as high as state on average.” The suspicion is it is a matter of economy and an access to resources. Mental health is a substantial issue as well.

Mohave County recorded also the highest rate of intimate partner violence related suicide (11.6), followed by Coconino (7.0), Navajo (6.2) and Yavapai (5.2) counties.

Firearms were the weapons most used by suicide victims, for both violence-related suicides and all other suicides (59.9% and 58.7%).