Rants and Raves | Don’t impeach Trump

Don’t impeach Trump – These people have way to much free time. Don’t they realize that if the House impeaches Trump, the trial is held in the Senate, which is all Republicans, so obviously he remains in office to break even more laws!

Trump won’t be impeached – Democrats are caught in a bind. Hillary may be in jail and Obama, a racist and stupid, is certainly not most admired. Who can draw 25,000-plus people, keeps his promises, is transparent and loves America? Trump!

Put your hands together for Pete and Amy – By all accounts, Amy’s mean and mouthy. Buttigieg, who loves spouting all the BIble except the sins of homosexuality, will never be in the White House with his husband. Joe’s flailing, Pocahontas’ plan needs $20 trillion, Beto needs a shrink. Trump wins.

Hoping the new editor can achieve all the goals he has set forth. I would love to see LESS pictures of every law breaker, and more photos of the good people of Kingman. Make it a uplifting read.

Road closures – Ten days of Andy Devine Avenue road closures? Airfield, to Harrison, to Motor, to Fairgrounds? Better get your tickets. This is almost guaranteed to never happen again!

Kingman street drags – Absolutely a great event, but would probably be better suited to be held at the airport.

McSally urged to oppose rollback of Obama-era standards – These rollbacks are to spite President Obama and aid the fossil fuel industry in making billions more off the health and welfare of the rest of us. Let’s see who McSally represents – big money or your kids.

McSally urges Senate to take up landmark retirement legislation – This legislation is a piece of “fluff” to make it look like McSally and cohorts are doing something for us. And make her “look” like a senator. Ask yourself how this legislation will help the working class citizens of the state.

Violent parody shown at Trump resort – Shameful the press gives no time to the dozens of violent parodies against Trump such as Kathy Griffin holding up Trump’s decapitated head; this week, a woman standing on tied up Trump, belting his head, etc. Sorry, not Trump’s/Republican’s style.

38 people cited for violations in the Hillary Clinton e-mail probe – And not one of those was criminal! The GOP is still trying to draw attention away from Trump’s corruption by blaming Hillary! And some of you will swallow that hook line and sinker while Trump betrays our country and Constitution.

Each year colleges and universities turn out some of the best minds for future leadership. They’re more informed, eco-conscious and socially connected. Isn’t it time for stagnant old ideas to step aside and let the new step in.