OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Oct. 25
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Gallery | Lee Williams hosts Homecoming festivities

Wesley Boyd, left, was named Homecoming King, while Serenity Armijo was selected as Homecoming Queen. (Courtesy)

Wesley Boyd, left, was named Homecoming King, while Serenity Armijo was selected as Homecoming Queen. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 24, 2019 5:21 p.m.

Lee Williams High School invaded downtown Kingman on Thursday for its Homecoming parade.

Photo Gallery

Lee Williams Homecoming festivities

Lee Williams High School held a Homecoming parade Thursday afternoon in downtown Kingman. Students dressed in their spirit gear as Wesley Boyd was named Homecoming King and Serenity Armijo was selected as Homecoming Queen. The Vols football team hosts Prescott at 7 p.m. Friday night. (Courtesy photos)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Lee Williams brings Homecoming tradition back to downtown
KHS Celebrates Homecoming
Photo: Let's Go Bulldogs
Photo Gallery: Kingman High School Home-coming 2009
Kyle Julle selected as Student Rotarian for December

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News