Gallery | Lee Williams hosts Homecoming festivities
Originally Published: October 24, 2019 5:21 p.m.
Lee Williams High School invaded downtown Kingman on Thursday for its Homecoming parade.
Photo Gallery
Lee Williams Homecoming festivities
Lee Williams High School held a Homecoming parade Thursday afternoon in downtown Kingman. Students dressed in their spirit gear as Wesley Boyd was named Homecoming King and Serenity Armijo was selected as Homecoming Queen. The Vols football team hosts Prescott at 7 p.m. Friday night. (Courtesy photos)
