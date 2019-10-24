OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Oct. 25
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | Oct. 25, 2019

Originally Published: October 24, 2019 5:36 p.m.

Birthdays: Ciara, 34; Katy Perry, 35; Josh Henderson, 38; Persia White, 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put work on hold, and concentrate on what makes you happy. It’s a new day; choose a peaceful path.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Live, learn and don’t forget to laugh. Focus on getting along, compromising and forming a closer relationship with someone special.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take better care of your health, and make alterations that will give you a fresh look that adds to your appeal. Don’t let anyone take advantage of you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get out of the house; surround yourself with the people who make you smile. Keep the peace.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Avoid controversial topics or making a change prematurely. A personal relationship will face an unexpected emotional turning point.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Plan to do something social. Trips and romantic talks will lead to positive domestic change.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If someone is demanding or manipulative, simply remove yourself from the situation. Physical activity will alleviate anxiety and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take time to analyze your choices before you leap into action. Put your priorities in order and your needs first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick to the bare minimum today, and you won’t be sorry. Whether it’s your dealing with emotions, spending money or taking on physical challenges, less is favored.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend more time and money on self-improvement, helping others and making positive adjustments at home. Now is not the time to let anxiety or anger set in; it’s the time to channel your energy into something constructive and self-satisfying.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put one foot in front of the other, and keep moving. Reconnect with someone who motivated you in the past, and you’ll get a surge of energy that will encourage you to keep your head down and finish what you start.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Only you know what you want or need. Concentrate on personal growth, self-confidence and following your heart to achieve your goal.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscopes | October 25th, 2018
Horoscopes for Oct. 25, 2016
Horoscopes | October 25, 2017
Horoscopes | September 10, 2019
Horoscopes | Aug. 19, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News