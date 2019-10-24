Horoscopes | Oct. 25, 2019

Birthdays: Ciara, 34; Katy Perry, 35; Josh Henderson, 38; Persia White, 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put work on hold, and concentrate on what makes you happy. It’s a new day; choose a peaceful path.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Live, learn and don’t forget to laugh. Focus on getting along, compromising and forming a closer relationship with someone special.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take better care of your health, and make alterations that will give you a fresh look that adds to your appeal. Don’t let anyone take advantage of you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get out of the house; surround yourself with the people who make you smile. Keep the peace.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Avoid controversial topics or making a change prematurely. A personal relationship will face an unexpected emotional turning point.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Plan to do something social. Trips and romantic talks will lead to positive domestic change.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If someone is demanding or manipulative, simply remove yourself from the situation. Physical activity will alleviate anxiety and encourage a healthy lifestyle.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take time to analyze your choices before you leap into action. Put your priorities in order and your needs first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick to the bare minimum today, and you won’t be sorry. Whether it’s your dealing with emotions, spending money or taking on physical challenges, less is favored.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend more time and money on self-improvement, helping others and making positive adjustments at home. Now is not the time to let anxiety or anger set in; it’s the time to channel your energy into something constructive and self-satisfying.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put one foot in front of the other, and keep moving. Reconnect with someone who motivated you in the past, and you’ll get a surge of energy that will encourage you to keep your head down and finish what you start.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Only you know what you want or need. Concentrate on personal growth, self-confidence and following your heart to achieve your goal.