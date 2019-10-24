Kids can decorate pumpkins at Starbucks

KINGMAN – BYOP stands for Bring Your Own Pumpkin and the Kingman Starbucks, located at 3765 Stockton Hill Road, will supply everything you need to decorate your pumpkins: paint, glitter, gems, etc.

The fun is scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. Kids of all ages are welcome and costumes are encouraged.

“We used to do it 10 years ago and now we want to get back to the idea,” said Assistant Manager Jordan Socolovitch. “We want to give this opportunity to younger kids who can’t carve, and play with glitter, paint and gems instead.”



“We will also be holding a costume contest and winners get a Frappuccino of choice,” the management announced on Facebook. “There will also be lots of samples, fun Halloween music, and coloring pages for everyone.

“We kindly ask anyone wanting to join the decorating table make one purchase at our store. We will have two baristas ready to help all the little ones, so parents can join in, or relax and watch, all while you sip on some warm fall beverages, and snack on yummy pumpkin pastries.” Also, the Starbucks is right across the street from the St. John’s United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch, open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week throughout the month of October at 1730 Kino Ave.

The Daily Miner asked Socolovitch what children like to order in Starbucks, which is after all, a “candy store” for decaffeinated adults, but the answer turned out to be sweet and simple.

“Cake pops,” she replied immediately, referring to the bite-sized cake lollipops covered in frosting and sprinkles. “That is their favorite.”