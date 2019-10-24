OFFERS
KUSD, MCC partner for College and Career Fair

Mohave Community College Culinary Instructor Diana Leach talks to prospective college students during the 2018 KUSD College and Career Fair. (Photo courtesy of MCC)

Originally Published: October 24, 2019 6:02 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Unified School District will partner with Mohave Community College for its upcoming College and Career Fair set for 5 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.

College financial aid representatives, admissions specialists and other team members will be on hand providing attendees with information on how to take the next, or first, steps in their educations and careers.

Other colleges and universities, military recruiters, vocational schools, and local organizations and business will also be in attendance. The latter includes the American Woodmark Corporation, City of Kingman Fire Department, City of Kingman Parks and Recreation, The Lingenfelter Center, Mohave County Probation Department, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Office, and more.

“This fair impacts the community by bringing affordable higher education opportunities, access to all military branches and the ability to ask what the military may offer each individual and also employment opportunities in the community,” said Kim Richhard, KUSD guidance counselor, in a press release. “Therefore, it helps with having career ready youth after high school graduation and helps adults to achieve their career goals along with employment.”

According to MCC, research shows its graduates earn about $726,000 more throughout their working lives than those in the county with only a high school diploma. For more information on that data, go to https://www.mohave.edu/about/improvinglivesimprovingcommunities/.

“We’re so grateful to have a great partner like KUSD putting together this community event, where everyone can find out how our faculty and student services teams can help them,” said MCC Director of Communications James Jarman in the release. “Whether it’s an associate degree, bachelor’s degree or a skills certificate, MCC is the place to get started on the affordable path to increasing your career earnings potential.”

Also, the Kingman High School Chef’s Club will be selling dinner meals at the event.

Information provided by Mohave Community College

