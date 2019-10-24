OFFERS
Letter | Facts vs. Scare Tactics

Eilene Waters, Kingman resident
Originally Published: October 24, 2019 2:22 p.m.

First, I would like to respond to Larry Kersich whose recent letter to Kingman Daily Miner erroneously claimed that the bond campaign had spent “$100,000 for signs...” The signs in question did not cost $100,000, nor even $10,000. Indeed, members of the bond committee designed these signs themselves, hauled them around the district in their own vehicles, and put them up with their own tools and on their own time. Perhaps it should be taken as a compliment that the signs look professional enough that someone might believe they cost so much, but $100,000 is really over the top.

Second, I take issue with the following scare tactic: “Can you really afford an additional $100 to $200 more on your tax bill? I can’t.” This is as erroneous as saying the signs cost $100,000. For those who would care to estimate the tax impact, pull up your tax bill online or from wherever you keep the paper copy. Look at the line item for the existing KUSD bond. Divide that number by three because the proposed bond is about a third of the prior KUSD bond. This number, while an estimate, is far more accurate than the numbers Mr. Kersich has pulled out of his hat.

Armed with these facts, I encourage all of our community to make an informed decision and vote accordingly.

