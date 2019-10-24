OFFERS
Letter | Taxes high enough

Bruce Leeming, Kingman resident
Originally Published: October 24, 2019 2:23 p.m.

In his Letter to the Editor Can You Afford a New School Bond (Kingman Daily Miner Oct. 23, 2019) Larry Kersich makes a good argument for voting against the school bond. I would like to expand upon his letter by questioning a tax (this bond IS a tax) that “Provides additional classroom space by renovating and reopening Palo Christi as a permanent home for our preschool and teacher training/development center..” Keyword: PRESCHOOL. Why are the property taxpayers being asked to fund a public PRESCHOOL? I did a quick check of preschools in the Kingman area and found nine privately operated preschools, not counting WACOG Head Start. A taxpayer funded preschool in the Kingman area, in direct competition of privately owned and operated preschools is not something we need.

Kingman property owners, take a look at your tax bill: 5.73% for State School Tax Equalization, 25.77% for Kingman USD #20,16.64% for Mohave Community College, 0.63% for Western AZ Vocation ed dist and 15.32% for SD#20 Class B Bonds. Are we not paying enough already for our schools than to add another tax that includes a preschool? I believe the property taxpayers of Mohave County have paid their fair share. Vote NO on the Nov. 5 school bond.

