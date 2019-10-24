OFFERS
Local nonprofit brings internships to Kingman

DR. WAHEED ZEHRI

DR. WAHEED ZEHRI

Originally Published: October 24, 2019 5:53 p.m.

KINGMAN – After the success of the last year’s program in Bullhead City, Dr. Waheed Zehri, the founder and CEO of the Tri-State Youth Internship & Leadership nonprofit, brought his paid internship program to Kingman and Lake Havasu City.

While medical internships are Zehri’s specialty – he has been practicing for 25 years in Bullhead City – new fields for 2020 interns will include real estate, aviation and media.

The internships are six-week long, from June 1 to July 15.

“When my four kids were growing up, all graduates of Mohave High school and all in medical field, it was very hard to find internships for them,” Zehri said, explaining what motivated him to start the internship program. He started his nonprofit in 2018.

First, he gathered letters of intent from hospitals, computer, construction, and plumbing businesses. He was able to convince local employers to accept 35 interns last year and 25 completed the program. Six members of the inaugural class of interns are now working full-time at the businesses that gave them an internship.

“I have lived in the area for 25 years,” he said. “People trust me and believe in me. I think they did it for me,” he laughs.

Zehri expects to install 10 interns in Kingman in 2020. He works with Carol Gunnerson from the Kingman Unified School District. Kingman Regional Medical Center will take interns, as well as the Premier Home Health Agency, Southwest Behavioral & Health Services, and a couple of local doctors.

The program is open to anyone aged 16 to 25 currently studying at a local high school or Mohave Community College. Kingman and Havasu students are placed in internships locally. Students in Needles and Laughlin also are eligible.

Anyone interested in accepting interns or sponsoring internships may call Zehri at 928-234-3422 or visit the Tri-State Youth Internship & Leadership Facebook page.

