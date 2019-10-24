Miner Editorial | Mohave County ARC needs help from community

The Mohave County ARC needs your help. Mohave County ARC is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to providing teaching and support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Kingman and Golden Valley.

First conceived in 1970 as “Kingman Arc,” by a group of parents who wanted to provide life options for their adult children with disabilities, Mohave County ARC now proudly serves over 49 individuals per year.

Its mission is to facilitate growth for people with disabilities through choice, experience, guidance, and respect.

With shrinking government and state funding for programs, the Mohave County Arc has over the years become very creative in its fundraising efforts, its programs are partially funded by Arc Thrift Store in Kingman.

The Mohave County ARC has recently acquired a doublewide modular-classroom building donated by UniSource Energy Services. One half of this building will allow ARC to expand its day program, or possibly even start a new program which would include a day treatment program for children 5-15 years in age. This service is in high demand and is urgently needed.

The other half of the building will provide the next level of job training for many of ARC’s members through a transition to employment program.

“The need for this building is dire,” said Jessica Hansen, the ARC’s advertising and promotions director. “We need this building to expand our facility to serve our members.”

The problem is, the organization needs funds to not only transport the building to its facility, located at 2050 Airway Ave. in Kingman, but it also needs funds for contractors to upgrade the building, including installing modern plumbing, landscaping, sidewalks, air conditioning, concrete and the cost of labor to install all of these upgrades.

Looking for additional income, ARC will hold multiple fundraisers to aide in the completion of this project within the next 18 months.

Among the fundraisers, will be a Community Partner of the Month program, whereby businesses donate some of their goods and wares to be raffled off to customers who frequent their thrift store. When a customer shops there, they’ll be given the opportunity to purchase a raffle ticket to win the goods that have been donated. The “Partner of the Month” would in-turn receive acknowledgement for their donations.

Also, the Mohave ARC in partnership with the Mohave County Probation Department, will hold a Fall Harvest Craft Fair Nov. 9. ARC members and local craft vendors will provide all of the crafts available for purchase, with all of the funds raised going to benefit the Mohave ARC.

The Mohave ARC also holds baking courses throughout the year to teach their members how to bake food. The organization solicits donations of baking supplies and funds for the courses. As with the baking courses, the ARC will also be holding Thanksgiving and Christmas cooking courses for its members and desperately needs supplies.

Along with fundraisers the ARC will be soliciting local businesses for subcontracting opportunities and inviting them to participate in the BAG of RAGS program, which is a job skills training program in which members prepare rags for sale to the community at a low price.

Hansen said the ARC will also be researching grants and community partnerships, in order to reach the ultimate goal of starting new programs in the donated building. The estimated costs total upwards of $130,000.

Kingman, and its surrounding communities are in dire need of facilities that work with developmentally disabled persons. MCARC is currently the only program within a 0 mile radius that provides employment support services for their members. MCARC needs to take that a step further by providing as many programs as possible in actually aiding them in sustaining as normal a life as possible by working with them and becoming an active part of the community.

If you can help with donations or your time, please contact the Mohave ARC at 928-757-1758 or email them directly at mohavecountyarc@yahoo.com.