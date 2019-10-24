Phi Theta Kappa at MCC Kingman
The Mohave Community College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recently inducted new members for Fall 2019.
Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is to recognize and encourage scholarships among two-year college students by providing an opportunity for leadership, service, and development. Students receive numerous benefits from joining and participating in the honor society, such as special scholarships, professional development, volunteer opportunities, and highly respected letters of recommendation. Student memberships last a lifetime in the largest honor society in America.
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Anti-Impeachment rally in Kingman
- Obituary
- Road closures announced for Route 66 Street Drags
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Kingman hosting 2nd annual Airfest this Saturday
- Route 66 Kingman Street Drags slated for Friday through Sunday
- Mohave County promotes OHV Peace Trail
- Renaissance comes to Kingman Oct. 26
- KPD says man admits to Sunday morning stabbing
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- NACFD firefighter arrested on suspicion of producing, possession of dangerous drugs
- Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: