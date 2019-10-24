OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Oct. 25
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Phi Theta Kappa at MCC Kingman

Back row L to R: Gerald Gridiron (guest speaker), Michelle Drwal, Kendra Ellis, Michelle Escoffier, Dr. Fred Gilbert (campus dean), Torri Espinosa, John Hansen (lead advisor), Leanna Gendot, Dr. John Kitts (co-advisor), Kortnie Grant, Kelly Nockideneh, Lisa Pearson, Ashley Saathoff, Tiffany Poole, Ariel Adamian (secretary), Dr. Trever Holland (co-advisor), Ren Skylar (vice president of fellowship). Front row L to R: Kelly Williams-Greer, Lyle Minjares, Ellen Hart, Andrew Weidner, Pamela Wagoner, Kiara Angelika Soriano, Mason Spruiell, Jannette Quino, Lizzy Najera (vice president of scholarship and regional officer). (Courtesy photo)

Back row L to R: Gerald Gridiron (guest speaker), Michelle Drwal, Kendra Ellis, Michelle Escoffier, Dr. Fred Gilbert (campus dean), Torri Espinosa, John Hansen (lead advisor), Leanna Gendot, Dr. John Kitts (co-advisor), Kortnie Grant, Kelly Nockideneh, Lisa Pearson, Ashley Saathoff, Tiffany Poole, Ariel Adamian (secretary), Dr. Trever Holland (co-advisor), Ren Skylar (vice president of fellowship). Front row L to R: Kelly Williams-Greer, Lyle Minjares, Ellen Hart, Andrew Weidner, Pamela Wagoner, Kiara Angelika Soriano, Mason Spruiell, Jannette Quino, Lizzy Najera (vice president of scholarship and regional officer). (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: October 24, 2019 6 p.m.

The Mohave Community College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recently inducted new members for Fall 2019.

Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is to recognize and encourage scholarships among two-year college students by providing an opportunity for leadership, service, and development. Students receive numerous benefits from joining and participating in the honor society, such as special scholarships, professional development, volunteer opportunities, and highly respected letters of recommendation. Student memberships last a lifetime in the largest honor society in America.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman Photo | Phi Theta Kappa Induction
Phi Theta Kappa honor society inducts new members
Kingman Photo | Inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at MCC
Honor Society’s Fall 2017 New Members
Mohave Community College Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News