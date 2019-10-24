Phi Theta Kappa at MCC Kingman

The Mohave Community College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recently inducted new members for Fall 2019.

Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is to recognize and encourage scholarships among two-year college students by providing an opportunity for leadership, service, and development. Students receive numerous benefits from joining and participating in the honor society, such as special scholarships, professional development, volunteer opportunities, and highly respected letters of recommendation. Student memberships last a lifetime in the largest honor society in America.