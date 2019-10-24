OFFERS
Prep Roundup: Lady Bulldogs fall to Chino Valley

Kingman senior Morgan Stephens sends the ball over the net Thursday as Aleah Meza, left, and Haden Gesser look on during a 3-1 setback to Chino Valley. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Kingman senior Morgan Stephens sends the ball over the net Thursday as Aleah Meza, left, and Haden Gesser look on during a 3-1 setback to Chino Valley. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: October 24, 2019 9:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – It appeared in early October that the Kingman High School volleyball team was turning the corner with back-to-back wins for the first time since 2014. However, that spark has faded lately as the Lady Bulldogs dropped their fifth straight match Thursday night in a 3-1 (25-20, 25-17, 18-25, 25-15) loss to Chino Valley.

“The momentum has dropped,” said Kingman head coach Grant Benson. “The fire we had three or four matches ago has kind of cooled down. I’m trying to get them fired up and help them not lose faith in themselves, but it’s been tough the last couple of matches.”

That is evident by the No. 35 ranked Lady Bulldogs dropping matches at home to squads they beat on the road earlier this season. Kingman knocked off River Valley on Sept. 24 and won a five-set thriller over Chino Valley on Oct. 8, only to lose to both teams at home in the last two weeks.

Kingman's Esther Torres makes a pass Thursday night against Chino Valley. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

“It’s been a really hard transition for us,” Benson said. “We had Elvira Torres and Emilee Arya out that one match (against River Valley on Oct. 15) and since then the energy doesn’t seem to be there. It’s not coming together like it was. The rhythm isn’t there for us.”

However, the Lady Bulldogs (3-13, 3-6 3A West Region) can put their struggles in the rearview mirror and pick up a season-ending win Tuesday when No. 40 ranked Wickenburg (0-16, 0-9) comes to town for a 6 p.m. contest.

“We have one more match left,” Benson said. “We’re looking forward to Wickenburg. We’ll work hard and come out Tuesday hoping to finish strong.”

Bradshaw Mountain 3, Lee Williams 0

At Bradshaw Mountain, the No. 9 ranked Lady Vols lost their third straight match Thursday night in a 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-9) setback to the No. 5 ranked Lady Bears.

Lee Williams (12-5, 7-4 4A Grand Canyon Region) closes out the regular season at 6 p.m. Tuesday against No. 25 ranked Mingus (6-10, 3-8).

