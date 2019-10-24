Volunteer Transportation Network gets 3 new vehicles
KINGMAN – The Northern AZ VA Health Care System was recently presented with keys to three new Ford Transit vans to be used for transporting local veterans to medical appointments hours away.
Glenn Hohman, commander of the Arizona Department of Disabled American Veterans, presented the keys to NAVAHCS Associate Director Lisa Martin.
The three vans will be utilized by the Volunteer Transportation Network in taking veterans from Kingman, Lake Havasu and Flagstaff to medical appointments at Phoenix and Prescott VA medical centers. Those services are also offered for veterans in Cottonwood and Prescott.
Volunteers are always needed for the transportation network program. Those interested in lending a hand or learning more about volunteer opportunities can contact the Voluntary Service office at 928-776-6013 or https://www.prescott.va.gov/giving/index.asp.
Information provided by NAVAHCS
