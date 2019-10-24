Warmth without wallet worries can be a struggle

KINGMAN – As winds begin to gust and nighttime temperatures drop into the 50s, 40s and below, the annual challenge of maintaining the delicate balance of remaining comfortable without breaking the energy-bill bank has returned for many.



But there are simple ways to reduce those bills in the winter months, explained Joseph Barrios, supervisor of Media Relations and Regulatory Communications for Tucson Electric Power and UniSource Energy Services. He said UniSource does its best to provide customers with energy-saving information and more on its website.

“That basic concern about paying your gas or electric bill and managing those expenses, that’s certainly something we hear on a regular basis from our customers,” he said. “So we try to offer them what we can.”

Here are some of the ways the U.S. Department of Energy and UniSource Energy Services say people can keep their bills at a manageable amount during winter months.

Ceiling and oscillating fans

Everyone knows fans can be used to keep oneself and home cool during the summer. But by simply switching the rotation of the fan blade, there are benefits in the winter, too.

Switching a fan’s rotation to clockwise actually pulls warm air down from the ceiling, redistributing the warmth`.

“In the summer, we tell customers if you’re using a fan instead of air conditioning, you’re cooling the area around you instead of cooling the entire house,” Barrios said. “The same is true in the winter in that you can use your fan to more effectively circulate warm air to help warm your living space.”

Thermostat

Turning down the thermostat by just a few degrees may not seem like it would make a big difference in one’s energy bill, but according to the Department of Energy, it does.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s recommended thermostat setting for winter is 68 degrees, or a level that’s comfortable for the home’s residents. And Barrios noted the department cites that for each degree a thermostat is turned down, customers can see a 1% reduction in energy costs.

“We tell customers that’s a good starting point,” Barrios said of the 68-degree recommendation, noting that each home will have different considerations and levels of warmth needing maintained. “We just tell customers to start there, but do what works for you. Set your thermostat at a level that’s comfortable for you, but certainly consider making those adjustments so you can manage your costs.”

Laundry

Few people enjoy the task of laundry, but they’re out there. The ranks of smiling laundry-doers could be swelled if heeding the Department of Energy’s tip regarding saving money through best laundry practices.

The department says up to 85% of energy used by a washing machine goes to heat the water. Savings can be realized by using warm or cold water settings and only washing full loads. When it comes time to place clothes in the drier, throw in concurrent loads so it doesn’t have to reheat over and over again.

And while on the subject of water, shorter showers during the winter can also result in energy bill savings. The department says cutting a 15-minute shower in half can help reduce water-heating costs, while installing low-flow shower heads and faucet aerators can lead to additional savings.

Caulk and weather strip

Prevent drafts and air leaks by caulking and weather stripping around doors and windows.

“The idea is you have a home heating system that essentially warms the air in your living space. And so you’re wasting energy and ultimately paying more if your home heating system has to work longer and harder to warm your home,” Barrios said. “Caulking and weather stripping is relatively low-cost, and by taking those measures by making sure your home is properly sealed, you’re reducing the chances that warm air is going to escape.”

Other tips include regularly changing air filters, and using the sun to one’s advantage. Open blinds during the day to let the sun heat the home, and close them at night to entrap the warmth.

For a full list of U.S. Department of Energy tips for how to save on bills this winter, go to https://www.uesaz.com/residential-energy-saving-tips/.