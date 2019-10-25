County conducting elections by mail

KINGMAN, AZ. More than 60,000 ballots have been mailed to registered voters in Mohave County who are urged to return them as soon as possible to ensure they are counted in the Nov. 5 election.

County Recorder Kristi Blair said 40,769 ballots were mailed to Kingman Unified School District (KUSD) voters who are deciding a bond proposal while 22,800 ballots were mailed to Bullhead City voters who are deciding the water utility question known as Proposition 415.

Voting and other instructions are included in the mailings to each voter. It is recommended that the ballots be returned in the mail by no later than six days prior to Nov. 5 so they can be received and counted on Election Day.

Anyone missing the six day window can hand deliver their marked ballots to the County Recorder’s Office in Kingman, on the second floor of the Mohave County Administration building at 700 West Beale St. Ballots can be delivered there between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, or from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5. Ballots can also be returned from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day at replacement centers, where electors can also be issued new ballots upon presentation of a signed statement that their ballot was lost, spoiled, destroyed or not received.

The replacement center for the Bullhead City election is the Mohave County Library (1170 Hancock Rd).

Replacement centers for the KUSD election will be operating at Grace Lutheran Church (2101 Harrison St.),

College Park Baptist Church (1990 Jagerson Ave.),

St. Mary's Parish Center (302 E. Spring St.) in Kingman

and at the Dolan Springs Community Council Center (15195 N. Pierce Ferry Rd.) in Dolan Springs.

Voters can check the status of their ballots at www.voterregistration.mohavecounty.us.

For more information contact Elections Director Allen Tempert (928) 753-0733