Mohave County Most Wanted | Oct. 23, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
John Einer Carlson
DOB: 02/19/1967 White Male 5-8 170 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Failure to register as a sex offender, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 09/16/2019
James Robert Pinkerton
DOB: 01/21/1957 White Male 6-0 210 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Gray
Offense: Attempted possession of dangerous drugs for sale (meth), Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 09/30/2019
Christopher Neal Strauss
DOB: 04/03/1969 White Male 6-2 225 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Possession of drug paraphernalia (meth), Class 6 Felony; Possession of drug paraphernalia, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 09/27/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Sundance Blue Eagle Baldwin-Bravo
Offense: Unlaw means transp - control, Class 5 Felony; Drug paraphernalia – Possess use, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 08/12/2019 Capture: 09/21/2019
Wyatt James Begay
Offense: Agg aslt – deadly wpn/dang inst, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 11/28/2017 Capture: 09/26/2019
Robert Edward Wilt
Offense: Aggravated DUI impaired to the slightest, Class 4 Felony; Dangerous drug – Poss/use, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 07/25/2019 Capture: 09/20/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
