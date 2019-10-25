OFFERS
Mohave County Most Wanted | Oct. 23, 2019

Originally Published: October 25, 2019 4:41 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

photo

John Einer Carlson (MCSO)

John Einer Carlson

DOB: 02/19/1967 White Male 5-8 170 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Failure to register as a sex offender, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 09/16/2019

photo

James Robert Pinkerton (MCSO)

James Robert Pinkerton

DOB: 01/21/1957 White Male 6-0 210 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Gray

Offense: Attempted possession of dangerous drugs for sale (meth), Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 09/30/2019

photo

Christopher Neal Strauss (MCSO)

Christopher Neal Strauss

DOB: 04/03/1969 White Male 6-2 225 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Possession of drug paraphernalia (meth), Class 6 Felony; Possession of drug paraphernalia, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 09/27/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

photo

Sundance Blue Eagle Baldwin-Bravo (MCSO)

Sundance Blue Eagle Baldwin-Bravo

Offense: Unlaw means transp - control, Class 5 Felony; Drug paraphernalia – Possess use, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 08/12/2019 Capture: 09/21/2019

photo

Wyatt James Begay (MCSO)

Wyatt James Begay

Offense: Agg aslt – deadly wpn/dang inst, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 11/28/2017 Capture: 09/26/2019

Robert Edward Wilt

Offense: Aggravated DUI impaired to the slightest, Class 4 Felony; Dangerous drug – Poss/use, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 07/25/2019 Capture: 09/20/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department

News