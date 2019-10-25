OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Oct. 25
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Saturday, Oct. 26 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Kingman Police Department Chief Bob DeVries also spoke about a 33 percent increase in the collection of unused or expired medication at drug drop boxes throughout the area. In 2018, 549 pounds of unused or expired medication were collected. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Kingman Police Department Chief Bob DeVries also spoke about a 33 percent increase in the collection of unused or expired medication at drug drop boxes throughout the area. In 2018, 549 pounds of unused or expired medication were collected. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: October 25, 2019 12:53 p.m.

As part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day tomorrow, Saturday, October 26, Arizonans are encouraged to safely dispose of their unused or expired prescription drugs at designated locations. Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to prevent drug misuse, abuse and overdoses. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration last year collected nearly 915,000 pounds of drugs during its National Take Back Day efforts.

Combating the abuse of illegal drugs and misuse of prescription drugs is a top priority for Arizona. As part of Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), local law enforcement agencies, health centers and drug stores are accepting pills and patches for disposal tomorrow to help combat the diversion, misuse and abuse of prescription drugs that are no longer needed.

DPS will accept the unwanted pills and patches between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Casa Grande Highway Patrol office at 410 West Centennial Blvd. Casa Grande, AZ 85222. The service is free of charge and anonymous.

Additionally, the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) provides a helpful map for people who are interested in safely disposing unused or unwanted drugs. Arizonans can enter their address to the AZDHS Rx Drug Drop Off Locations website to receive directions to the nearest drop-off location. The locations can be found throughout the state and include police departments, drug stores, health centers and more.

Locally, Unwnated or expired drugs can be dropped off for proper disposal at the following locations:

  • Kingman Police Department, 2730 E. Andy Divine Drive, Kingman, Az. 86401
  • Mohave County Sheriff's Office, 600 W. Beale Street, Kingman, Az. 86401

Mohave County Sheriff Department

Kingman Police Department

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Event gathers unused prescription medicines
Prescription drug drop off
Prescription drug take-back next Saturday
Drug Take Back Saturday
Cobb taking strides to combat opioid crisis

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News