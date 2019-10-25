Saturday, Oct. 26 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

As part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day tomorrow, Saturday, October 26, Arizonans are encouraged to safely dispose of their unused or expired prescription drugs at designated locations. Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to prevent drug misuse, abuse and overdoses. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration last year collected nearly 915,000 pounds of drugs during its National Take Back Day efforts.

Combating the abuse of illegal drugs and misuse of prescription drugs is a top priority for Arizona. As part of Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), local law enforcement agencies, health centers and drug stores are accepting pills and patches for disposal tomorrow to help combat the diversion, misuse and abuse of prescription drugs that are no longer needed.

DPS will accept the unwanted pills and patches between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Casa Grande Highway Patrol office at 410 West Centennial Blvd. Casa Grande, AZ 85222. The service is free of charge and anonymous.

Additionally, the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) provides a helpful map for people who are interested in safely disposing unused or unwanted drugs. Arizonans can enter their address to the AZDHS Rx Drug Drop Off Locations website to receive directions to the nearest drop-off location. The locations can be found throughout the state and include police departments, drug stores, health centers and more.

Locally, Unwnated or expired drugs can be dropped off for proper disposal at the following locations: