Briefs: Autopsy determines border agent in Arizona died of natural causes

TUCSON (AP) – The Pima County Medical Examiner has ruled that a U.S. Border Patrol agent who died earlier this month while on patrol near the Arizona border died of natural causes.

Tucson TV station KGUN reported Thursday that an autopsy report says 44-year-old Robert Hotten suffered from severe cardiovascular disease, which is listed as the cause of death.

Hotten was on duty near Mount Washington south of Patagonia in southeastern Arizona on Oct. 6 when fellow agents found him unresponsive.

He was patrolling alone, which is customary.

The agents rendered first aid before Hotten was airlifted to a ground ambulance.

The 10-year Border Patrol veteran was pronounced dead when he arrived at a Tucson-area hospital.

Goodyear plans water treatment facility to diversify supply

PHOENIX (AP) – A Phoenix suburb plans to start using treated surface water for part of its supply.

Goodyear officials have scheduled a Nov. 1 groundbreaking for a new facility for treating 8 million gallons of surface water that'll be delivered daily to the city via the Salt River Project's canal system.

Goodyear has relied on pumped groundwater exclusively but the new treatment system and 6-mile pipeline connecting it with the SRP's canal system enables the city to start using its Colorado River water allocation.

That water reaches metro Phoenix via the Central Arizona Project aqueduct.

Goodyear Mayor Georgia Lord said that the new connection is expected to be operational in 2021 and will diversify the city's water supply and "help to secure new development for years to come."

Native American woman is

Arizona’s 2020 Teacher of the Year

SCOTTSDALE (AP) – A woman who teaches third-graders from the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community is the first Native American to be named Arizona Education Foundation’s teacher of the year.

Lynette Stant teaches at Salt River Elementary, a Bureau of Indian Education school located in the community near Scottsdale.

Stant’s recognition as Arizona’s top teacher was announced Thursday. A member of the Navajo Nation, she’s the first Native American to receive the recognition in the award’s 37- year history.

The teacher said she attended a small reservation school in New Mexico during her primary years.

Stant has been teaching at the Salt River school for 16 years.

The school has 19 teachers and about 330 students.

Trial of Tucson man accused of killing a US

marshal delayed

TUCSON (AP) – The trial of a Tucson man accused of fatally shooting a federal deputy marshal last year has been delayed.

Ryan Schlesinger was scheduled to go on trial Nov. 5.

Tucson TV station KOLD reports that a U.S. District Court judge pushed the start date back to February 2020 to give defense attorneys more time to prepare.

Chase White was shot Nov. 29 when he and other members of the U.S. Marshals Service were outside a home in northern Tucson to deliver a warrant to Schlesinger for stalking a female police sergeant.

The 41-year-old White had been with the Marshals Service since 2015.

Schlesinger pleaded not guilty to 13 charges, including murder and assault on a federal officer.

Prosecutors say Schlesinger could face the death penalty if he’s convicted.

Arizona trooper shoots trucker to stop wrong-way big rig

FLAGSTAFF (AP) – Authorities say an Arizona state trooper shot and wounded a man driving a big rig the wrong way and through the median during a pursuit after bolting from a traffic stop and commercial vehicle inspection on Interstate 40.

The state Department of Public Safety said the trooper positioned on an overpass near Flagstaff shot the trucker with a rifle Friday because the man’s “dangerous actions” imperiled other drivers and pursuing troopers in danger.

The agency said in a statement that a package containing a powdery substance was found in the freeway median after a motorist reported seeing something thrown from the truck as it was being pulled over.

The statement said the wounded man was hospitalized and expected to recover from his injuries. His identity wasn’t released.

Judge reduces bail for Arizona official charged in 3 states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A Utah judge has reduced the bail for an Arizona county elected official charged in an alleged human smuggling scheme involving pregnant women.

The Deseret News reports that a district judge Friday reduced Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen’s bail to $150,000 from $3 million.

Charges against Petersen in Arizona, Arkansas and Utah include human smuggling, sale of a child, fraud, forgery and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Petersen is in federal custody in Arizona, and his Utah attorney, Scott Williams, had said the federal court wouldn’t hold a detention hearing in Arkansas for Petersen until the Utah bail issue is resolved.

Authorities allege women were brought to the U.S. from the Marshall Islands to give birth for adoptions.

His now-former lawyer has denied the Petersen’s adoption business broke the law.

Car hits gas pump, woman burned

CHANDLER (AP) – Authorities say a 21-year-old man was arrested after his car hit a gas pump at a Chandler convenience store, causing an explosion and fire that injured a woman.

Police said the man apparently realized he had parked at the wrong pump, got into his car and sped around the pumps, striking a gas pump and starting the fire that burned a woman filling up her car Thursday.

Jail records said Clemente Torres was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault, endangerment and other crimes.

Court records don’t list a defense attorney for Torres who could comment on the allegations on his behalf.

Police did not immediately respond Friday to a query about the woman’s injuries and her condition.