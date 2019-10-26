Briefs: New Mexico rejoins pact to restore Mexican gray wolves

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico wildlife officials are rejoining direct efforts to manage endangered Mexican gray wolf populations in cooperation with the federal government and states including Arizona.

The New Mexico State Game Commission voted unanimously with one absence on Friday to become a cooperating agency in the recovery program after leaving a pact in 2011.

Wildlife Division Chief Stewart Liley says the agreement will make New Mexico a lead player in the program with greater discretion over management decisions amid concern among ranchers about livestock falling prey to wolves.

The Mexican wolf is the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America and has struggled since releases into the wild in 1998. Surveys show at least 131 in the wild in the southern mountain ranges of New Mexico and Arizona.

Trooper not hurt in I-40 shooting

FLAGSTAFF (AP) – Authorities say a state trooper was involved in a shooting Friday on Interstate 40 near Flagstaff but not injured.

DPS spokesman Bart Graves said that no information is available on circumstances of the incident involving the trooper, including any other person was shot. The incident occurred about 2 miles east of Flagstaff

The Arizona Department of Transportation initially said eastbound I-40 was closed in eastern Flagstaff but later said traffic was exiting and re-entering the highway at the Country Club Drive exit.

GOP’s Thorpe bows out of



state Senate race

PHOENIX (AP) – Arizona Republican Rep. Bob Thorpe is dropping his bid for a state Senate seat.

The Flagstaff lawmaker plans to run instead for the Coconino County Board of Supervisors.

Thorpe is barred by term limits from running for another term in the House. He’d hoped to trade places with Republican Sen. Sylvia Allen, which is common for lawmakers from the same party when one is term-limited. But Allen has declined to run for the House and is looking to hold onto her Senate seat.

Two other Republicans are also seeking the seat.