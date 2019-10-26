OFFERS
Candle making and mimosas slated at Diana’s

Candle making and mimosas at Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar, 414 E. Beale St. is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. (Courtesy photo)

Candle making and mimosas at Diana's Cellar Door Wine Bar, 414 E. Beale St. is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. (Courtesy photo)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: October 26, 2019 5:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Candle making and mimosas at Diana's Cellar Door Wine Bar, 414 E. Beale St. is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

The Hope Candle event is a collaboration between Dript Candle Kitchen, 430A E. Beale St., and Diana Caldon. Five dollars from every ticket goes to her cancer support efforts "Tough Enough To Wear Pink," a nationwide initiative sponsored by Wrangler.

“We're going to decorate some candles while enjoying some mimosas,” the organizers said. “Once the decorating is finished we jump into over 50 fragrances to choose from and eight colors, pink being the theme of the day, but get creative.”

Candles take usually more than two hours to cure and be solid so they will be ready for pickup the next day or whenever you can come down to pick them up at Dript Candle Kitchen.

Tickets cost $25 at Dript Candle Kitchen, online www.DriptCandles.com, on Eventbrite, or at the door. Each ticket includes a designed-by-you 16 ounce candle and one mimosa.

Additional mimosas cost $5 each.

