Candle making and mimosas slated at Diana’s
KINGMAN – Candle making and mimosas at Diana's Cellar Door Wine Bar, 414 E. Beale St. is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.
The Hope Candle event is a collaboration between Dript Candle Kitchen, 430A E. Beale St., and Diana Caldon. Five dollars from every ticket goes to her cancer support efforts "Tough Enough To Wear Pink," a nationwide initiative sponsored by Wrangler.
“We're going to decorate some candles while enjoying some mimosas,” the organizers said. “Once the decorating is finished we jump into over 50 fragrances to choose from and eight colors, pink being the theme of the day, but get creative.”
Candles take usually more than two hours to cure and be solid so they will be ready for pickup the next day or whenever you can come down to pick them up at Dript Candle Kitchen.
Tickets cost $25 at Dript Candle Kitchen, online www.DriptCandles.com, on Eventbrite, or at the door. Each ticket includes a designed-by-you 16 ounce candle and one mimosa.
Additional mimosas cost $5 each.
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Route 66 Kingman Street Drags slated for Friday through Sunday
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Road closures announced for Route 66 Street Drags
- KPD says man admits to Sunday morning stabbing
- Mohave County promotes OHV Peace Trail
- Mohave 911
- Gerarda Hamodey declares candidacy for Mohave County District 1 Supervisor
- Bullhead City woman arrested on DUI charges in Kingman
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- NACFD firefighter arrested on suspicion of producing, possession of dangerous drugs
- Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: