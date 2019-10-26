OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Oct. 26
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

County mails ballots for Nov. 5 election

Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair said mail ballots have been sent to Kingman Unified School District voters who will decide the fate of a bond issue. (Daily Miner file photos)

Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair said mail ballots have been sent to Kingman Unified School District voters who will decide the fate of a bond issue. (Daily Miner file photos)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: October 26, 2019 5:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – More than 60,000 ballots have been mailed to registered voters in Mohave County. The voters are urged to return them as soon as possible to ensure they are counted in the Tuesday, Nov. 5 election.

County Recorder Kristi Blair said 40,769 ballots were mailed to Kingman Unified School District voters who are deciding a bond proposal. Voting and other instructions are included in the mailings to each voter.

The ballots should be returned by mail by six days prior to Tuesday, Nov. 5 so they can be counted on Election Day.

Anyone who will miss the six-day window can hand deliver their marked ballots to the County Recorder’s Office in Kingman on the second floor of the Mohave County Administration building, 700 W. Beale St.

Ballots can be delivered between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Ballots can also be returned from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day at replacement centers, where electors can also be issued new ballots upon presentation of a signed statement that their ballot was lost, spoiled, destroyed or not received.

The replacement center for the Bullhead City election is the Mohave County Library, 1170 Hancock Road.

Replacement centers in Kingman for the KUSD election will be at Grace Lutheran Church, 2101 Harrison St., College Park Baptist Church, 1990 Jagerson Ave., St. Mary's Parish Center, 302 E. Spring St. In Dolan Springs the center is at the Dolan Springs Community Council Center, 15195 N. Pierce Ferry Road.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

County conducting elections by mail
County releases voting information for Nov. 7 elections
County Corner | An exciting time of year
County recorder recaps midterm elections, election delays
Election Results: Anderson versus Gates for mayor; Lingenfelter wins Council seat outright

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News