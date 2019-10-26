County mails ballots for Nov. 5 election

KINGMAN – More than 60,000 ballots have been mailed to registered voters in Mohave County. The voters are urged to return them as soon as possible to ensure they are counted in the Tuesday, Nov. 5 election.

County Recorder Kristi Blair said 40,769 ballots were mailed to Kingman Unified School District voters who are deciding a bond proposal. Voting and other instructions are included in the mailings to each voter.

The ballots should be returned by mail by six days prior to Tuesday, Nov. 5 so they can be counted on Election Day.

Anyone who will miss the six-day window can hand deliver their marked ballots to the County Recorder’s Office in Kingman on the second floor of the Mohave County Administration building, 700 W. Beale St.

Ballots can be delivered between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Ballots can also be returned from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day at replacement centers, where electors can also be issued new ballots upon presentation of a signed statement that their ballot was lost, spoiled, destroyed or not received.

The replacement center for the Bullhead City election is the Mohave County Library, 1170 Hancock Road.

Replacement centers in Kingman for the KUSD election will be at Grace Lutheran Church, 2101 Harrison St., College Park Baptist Church, 1990 Jagerson Ave., St. Mary's Parish Center, 302 E. Spring St. In Dolan Springs the center is at the Dolan Springs Community Council Center, 15195 N. Pierce Ferry Road.