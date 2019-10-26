OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Oct. 26
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Deal reached in dispute that shuttered Navajo-owned mine in Montana

A mine in Montana owned by the Navajo Transitional Energy Company will reopen after a deal was reached with Montana regulators on Friday. (Peabody Energy courtesy photo)

A mine in Montana owned by the Navajo Transitional Energy Company will reopen after a deal was reached with Montana regulators on Friday. (Peabody Energy courtesy photo)

MATTHEW BROWN, Associated Press
Originally Published: October 26, 2019 4:26 p.m.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – Montana officials reached a temporary deal on Friday that will allow one of the largest coal mines in the U.S. to reopen amid a legal dispute with its new owners from the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Transitional Energy Company shut down the mine Thursday after Montana regulators insisted the company waive its immunity as a tribal entity from future lawsuits.

The two sides temporarily resolved the dispute following two days of negotiations that yielded an agreement for a 75-day, limited waiver of immunity for the company, said Montana Department of Environmental Quality spokeswoman Rebecca Harbage.

The waiver allows the state to enforce environmental laws at the mine, located near the town of Decker along the Montana-Wyoming border.

It allows the company to be sued over future environmental violations or mine reclamation costs.

Negotiations will continue over the state’s request for a permanent waiver and unresolved questions about reclamation bonds for the mine, Harbage said.

“We expect NTEC to continue to come to the table to talk about a long-term solution,” she said.

Spring Creek is Montana’s largest coal mine. It produced almost 14 million tons of the fuel last year.

Company representatives have said they won’t agree to a full waiver of their treaty rights.

CEO Clark Moseley said in a statement that the company appreciated efforts by the state to keep Spring Creek working.

“We are thankful that we were able to reach a mutually agreeable position and look forward to continuing to build on a strong partnership with the state of Montana,” he said.

Department of Environmental Quality Director Shaun McGrath said “better planning and coordination” by the company could have prevented the shutdown.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Navajo company shuts coal mine in dispute over sovereignty
Judge sides with Navajos on coal mining permits
Kayenta Mine layoffs hit as Navajo Generating Station closure looms
Navajo Nation company ends bid to buy power plant, mine
Power plant plans shelved

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News