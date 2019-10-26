Hooch’s 95 presents Pawmania Bike Show
KINGMAN – Hooch’s 95 BBQ, Bar and Grill will host the inaugural Pawmania Bike Show to benefit Saving Animals In Need Together from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Hooch’s, 5575 Highway 95 in Fort Mohave, has partnered with the nonprofit 501(c)3 organization SAINT to throw the event. Saving Animals In Need Together was founded in 2009 and serves the areas of Bullhead City, Laughlin and Needles.
“SAINT’s goal is to serve as a resource to help keep unwanted pets out of shelters and to help limit local overpopulation through community programs and education,” the nonprofit writes on its website.
Early bird entry will cost contestants $25, while those entering on the day of the show will be charged $35. Registration forms can be found at http://bit.ly/2nr97yY, and additional information at http://www.pawmaniabikeshow.com/ or by calling Charity at 602-551-0528. The show will award three places, and the first 50 entries will receive a goodie bag.
Live music will be provided by the Responsible Punks, Billy Kay and Matt Brunette. There will be a 50/50 drawing, other drawings, food, drink specials, a dunk tank and more.
Information provided by Hooch’s
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Route 66 Kingman Street Drags slated for Friday through Sunday
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Road closures announced for Route 66 Street Drags
- KPD says man admits to Sunday morning stabbing
- Mohave County promotes OHV Peace Trail
- Mohave 911
- Gerarda Hamodey declares candidacy for Mohave County District 1 Supervisor
- Bullhead City woman arrested on DUI charges in Kingman
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- NACFD firefighter arrested on suspicion of producing, possession of dangerous drugs
- Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: