Hooch’s 95 presents Pawmania Bike Show

KINGMAN – Hooch’s 95 BBQ, Bar and Grill will host the inaugural Pawmania Bike Show to benefit Saving Animals In Need Together from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Hooch’s, 5575 Highway 95 in Fort Mohave, has partnered with the nonprofit 501(c)3 organization SAINT to throw the event. Saving Animals In Need Together was founded in 2009 and serves the areas of Bullhead City, Laughlin and Needles.

“SAINT’s goal is to serve as a resource to help keep unwanted pets out of shelters and to help limit local overpopulation through community programs and education,” the nonprofit writes on its website.

Early bird entry will cost contestants $25, while those entering on the day of the show will be charged $35. Registration forms can be found at http://bit.ly/2nr97yY, and additional information at http://www.pawmaniabikeshow.com/ or by calling Charity at 602-551-0528. The show will award three places, and the first 50 entries will receive a goodie bag.

Live music will be provided by the Responsible Punks, Billy Kay and Matt Brunette. There will be a 50/50 drawing, other drawings, food, drink specials, a dunk tank and more.

Information provided by Hooch’s