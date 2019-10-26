OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Oct. 26
Horoscopes | Oct. 27, 2019

Originally Published: October 26, 2019 5:06 p.m.

Birthdays: Kelly Osbourne, 35; Patrick Fugit, 37; Peter Firth, 66; John Cleese, 80.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep the momentum flowing. Don’t worry about what others do; stay focused on what’s vital to you and how best to get the most out of what you do. You’ll gain leverage if you take on something you’ve never done.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A last-minute change of plans someone makes shouldn’t be allowed to ruin your day. Have a backup plan in place, and don’t waste time on people who aren’t reliable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t give in to someone who tends to push you to do something you don’t want to do. An opportunity is within reach, but you have to take the initiative.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Broaden your scope. Bring peace of mind and less stress into your life by making decisions that are bent toward harmony.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A steady pace and a disciplined mind will help you bypass anyone who tries to get in your way. Sign up for something that brings you joy or helps you grow emotionally and encourages physical fitness and overall good health.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A location you haven’t seen before will spark your imagination. The people you encounter while attending an event will leave a lasting impression on you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your emotions well-hidden. Focus on others; you’ll not only be helpful but gain allies moving forward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your intuition will not lead you astray. Keep an open mind, and you will excel.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put work-related matters aside, and pay closer attention to what’s going on in your backyard. Say no to temptation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick close to home. Love and romance are in the stars and should be priorities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotions will dictate how you react if you aren’t careful. Choose to do what makes you happy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Planning something special with someone you love will lead to a stronger bond or commitment. Take a unique approach to health and fitness.

