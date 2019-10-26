Obituary | Bethany (Ott) Harger

June 13, 1979 – September 20, 2019

Bethany, first of three children to bring joy to the lives of Joe and Carol Ott, was born in Kingman, Arizona. She lovingly bonded with her sister Andrea and brother, Joshua and enjoyed the close family ties of grandparents, double cousins, many aunts and uncles.

After marrying Brent Harger in 1999 and a short stay in Oklahoma, they made their home in Kingman, Arizona until moving at the end of 2012 back to Oklahoma. As mom and wife, Bethany completely immersed herself in her family, loving, listening and caring for each one individually and homeschooling her children Emily, Zachary, Lacey and Callie.

Bethany took her last labored breath on this Earth with her family surrounding her after a fiercely fought four year battle with cancer. Her faith in God, her beloved family and dear friends kept her going strong. We are thankful to each one who cared so deeply for her, encouraged her in a variety of ways and lifted her and the family in prayers.

A memorial fund for the Harger children has been set up at http://www. Gofundme.com/harger-children-memorial-fund