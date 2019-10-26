OFFERS
Surprise visit: Bald eagles show up at refuge

Joey Saccomanno, a wildlife specialist at the Bill Williams Wildlife Refuge near Lake Havasu City, said the orange silhouette on the banner shows the life-sized wing span of a bald eagle. Saccomanno is holding a pair of eagle talons. A pair of bald eagles have taken up at least temporary residence at the wildlife refuge. (Photo by Pam Ashley/Today’s News-Herald)

Pam Ashley Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: October 26, 2019 5:41 p.m.

It doesn’t happen often, but when bald eagles show up at the Bill Williams Wildlife Refuge, the unexpected visit is cause for celebration.

It’s a days-long celebration because a pair of eagles has chosen to stay in the area for the past two weeks.

“They’ve been hanging around now for a few days,” said Wildlife Refuge Specialist Joey Saccomanno. “There’s plenty of food here for them.”

Others have also reported seeing the birds, he said.

“There’s a website – ebird.org – where birders have mentioned they’ve spotted the eagles, too,” Saccomanno said.

While the refuge’s 750-acre spread is home to several species of birds, it hosts migrating birds and butterflies.

Situated in the transition zone where the Mojave and Sonoran deserts meet, the refuge’s forests, marshes and riparian environments offer plenty of food and cover.

Saccomanno said the bald eagles may fly off as quickly as they arrived. But he said he hopes they stay a bit longer at the refuge.

A bonus would be if a few more of their eagle buddies show up, too, the wildlife specialist said.

It takes about a half-hour to travel from the heart of Lake Havasu City to the refuge. Travel south on SR 95.

A few hundred yards after crossing the Bill Williams Bridge, turn right to enter the refuge’s parking lot.

Wear comfortable shoes.

Saccomanno can be reached for more information at 928-667-4144, ext. 128.

News