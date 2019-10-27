All Aboard Arizona chugs into Kingman on mission to save Southwest Chief
KINGMAN – With the Southwest Chief on the Amtrak chopping block, the pro-rail All Aboard Arizona organization will host an informational meeting to seek support for the train on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Kingman City Hall.
The meeting is slated for 2:30-4 p.m., and will include an update on the situation, with Amtrak considering the discontinuation of all long-distance passenger trains in the United States.
The Southwest Chief stops twice a day in Kingman, and if you haven’t noticed, it’s probably because you don’t stay up late enough.
The westbound Chief stops at the station on Andy Devine Avenue in downtown Kingman at 11:28 p.m., while the eastbound train pulls into the station even later, at 1:20 a.m.
Riders that go the distance travel in style on the 2,265-mile-route from Los Angeles to Chicago, with sleeping cars, dining and WiFi.
Kingman and rail travel go way back.
According to the Kingman Railroad Museum website, the first train arrived in town on March 28, 1883.
