Arizona joins more than 40 other states in antitrust probe of Facebook

WASHINGTON – Arizona joined 46 other states and territories this week in antitrust investigation of Facebook, including whether the social media giant violated consumer data privacy and whether it is a monopoly that has driven up advertising prices and suppressed competition.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said last week that he joined the investigation being spearheaded by the New York Attorney General’s Office to ensure that “digital platforms respect consumer privacy and do not engage in anticompetitive behavior.”

“Enforcement of state consumer protection and antitrust laws in the modern marketplace demands new strategies and focused efforts from state and federal authorities,” Brnovich said in a statement Tuesday, the day the multistate probe was announced.

That news came one day before Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s grilling Wednesday in front of a House committee. Zuckerberg acknowledged federal investigations and concerns about his company, but also warned members of the House Financial Services Committee that stifling innovation with Facebook would lead other countries to overtake the U.S. in technology.

“This has been a challenging few years for Facebook. I recognize we play an important role in our society, and we have unique responsibilities,” Zuckerberg said in his prepared testimony. “For as long as we’re here, I’m committed to using our position to push for big ideas that we believe can empower power people.”

Facebook officials at Wednesday’s hearing said the company would not comment on the multistate investigation.

The probe was originally announced in September by New York State Attorney General Letitia James and eight other attorneys general. James on Tuesday announced the addition of the other attorneys general, which she said brought the total number of states and territories backing the probe to 47.

“Even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers,” James said in Tuesday’s announcement. “I am proud to be leading a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in investigating whether Facebook has stifled competition and put users at risk.”

Arizona has been in discussions with James’ office for some time before deciding to join the probe on Oct. 3, said Ryan Anderson, a spokesperson for Brnovich. It was not until Tuesday that the additional states’ involvement was announced publicly.