Cold weather on its way to Kingman area

Howard King of Kingman shovels snow for the American Red Cross after a storm this past winter in Kingman. (Photo courtesy of American Red Cross)

Originally Published: October 27, 2019 6:31 p.m.

KINGMAN – Cover your plants and get out your sweaters. The Kingman area is experiencing a change in the weather.

Temperatures were expected to plunge into the low 30s on Sunday night, Oct. 27, and a freeze warning was in place from 8 p.m. last night through 8 a.m. today, Monday, Oct. 28.

Lows in the low 30s are forecast through the week, including a low of 28 degrees overnight on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Parents will need to bundle up their kids for trick-or-treating the next night, with lows in the low 40s expected by 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, which is Halloween.

It will feel even colder early in the week, with wind gusts of 24 mph and 22 mph forecast for today and Tuesday, Oct. 29 respectively.

Highs in the 50s and low 60s are forecast through the week, according to the National Weather Service, and the high temperature won’t reach the 70s again until Saturday, when thermometers are expected to top off at 72 degrees.

This weekend’s weather was balmy by comparison, with highs reaching 72 degrees on Sunday and 79 degrees on Saturday.

The Weather Service’s recording station in Kingman is located at the Kingman Municipal Airport.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

