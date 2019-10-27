For an encore, ‘Joker’ is No. 1 again at the box office
NEW YORK (AP) – Put on a happy face. “Joker” is No. 1 again.
Todd Phillip’s R-rated comic-book hit regained the top spot at the weekend box office in its fourth week of release, narrowly besting “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” The Warner Bros.’ sensation took in $18.9 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.
That came in just above the $18.6 million haul for the Walt Disney Co.’s “Maleficent” sequel, which slid to second after a disappointing No. 1 debut last weekend of $36 million. “Mistress of Evil,” starring Angelina Jolie, is performing better overseas, where it grossed $64.3 million over the weekend.
With such a close race at the top, the order could switch when final figures are released. Here is the weekend’s Top 10.
"Joker," $18.9 million ($47.8 million international).
"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," $18.6 million ($64.3 million international).
"The Addams Family," $11.7 million.
"Zombieland: Double Tap," $11.6 million.
"Countdown," $9 million.
"Black and Blue," $8.3 million.
"Gemini Man," $4 million.
"The Lighthouse," $3.1 million.
"The Current War," $2.7 million.
"Abominable," $2 million.
