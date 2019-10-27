OFFERS
Sun, Oct. 27
For an encore, ‘Joker’ is No. 1 again at the box office

Joaquin Phoenix appears as the Joker in “Joker. ” (IMDB photo).

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 27, 2019 6:47 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) – Put on a happy face. “Joker” is No. 1 again.

Todd Phillip’s R-rated comic-book hit regained the top spot at the weekend box office in its fourth week of release, narrowly besting “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” The Warner Bros.’ sensation took in $18.9 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

That came in just above the $18.6 million haul for the Walt Disney Co.’s “Maleficent” sequel, which slid to second after a disappointing No. 1 debut last weekend of $36 million. “Mistress of Evil,” starring Angelina Jolie, is performing better overseas, where it grossed $64.3 million over the weekend.

With such a close race at the top, the order could switch when final figures are released. Here is the weekend’s Top 10.

  1. "Joker," $18.9 million ($47.8 million international).

  2. "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," $18.6 million ($64.3 million international).

  3. "The Addams Family," $11.7 million.

  4. "Zombieland: Double Tap," $11.6 million.

  5. "Countdown," $9 million.

  6. "Black and Blue," $8.3 million.

  7. "Gemini Man," $4 million.

  8. "The Lighthouse," $3.1 million.

  9. "The Current War," $2.7 million.

  10. "Abominable," $2 million.

