Horoscopes | Oct. 28, 2019

Birthdays: Nolan Gould, 21; Julia Roberts, 52; Bill Gates, 64; Annie Potts, 67.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Finish what you start, and keep moving toward your long-term goal. Refuse to let what others decide sway your opinion or stop you from reaching your objective.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A changeable attitude will help you adjust and excel. If you are open to working with the inevitable, you will find a path that leads to greater success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Opportunity stands in front of you, not behind. Concentrate on what matters most and how best to use your skills to get ahead.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take the initiative to sort through any unfinished business you have with someone. You have plenty to gain if you engage in something creative or geared toward partnerships that are fresh, invigorating and help you keep the momentum flowing.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep moving forward. You will alleviate stress and anxiety if you engage in activities that will help you achieve something you feel passionate about doing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Interaction will be your best source for information, imagination and innovation. Start conversations, and take part in events that will open your mind to new challenges and encourage you to meet interesting people.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make a point to do something to lower stress. Once you feel at ease, everything will fall into place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your creativity to come up with a plan that will encourage positive change and a healthy attitude. Personal improvement is favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Remain cautious; start only what you know you can finish. A youngster or senior will offer beneficial insight.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The tide’s turning, and the time to put a change in place is now. Mix business with pleasure, and it will help stir the pot and speed things up.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It will be easy to misunderstand someone who is trying to manipulate you. Look out for your interests, not what will benefit someone else.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Involvement will be your ticket to new beginnings. A change to the way you handle money, health and legal matters will be beneficial.