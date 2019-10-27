Kingman tourism is evolving

KINGMAN – Many of Kingman’s national and international visitors pass through while traveling the Grand Circle, a route that encompasses nearby points of interest like the Grand Canyon. As people stop for a few hours or a night, the question becomes how does Kingman itself become a tourist destination?

Tourism Services Manager for the City of Kingman Josh Noble explained that the City’s visitors are about 60% national and 40% international. California, Arizona, Texas and even Minnesota make up the primary states which see residents make the trip to, or through, Kingman.

Internationally, visitors come from European countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. At the moment, China is the fastest growing international market for Kingman tourism.

“A big part of it is Route 66 because they want to come out and experience the Grand Canyon and the national parks,” Noble said of Kingman’s visitors. “We’re on what they call the Grand Circle, so there are people coming in that can do Las Vegas, Route 66, the Grand Canyon, Antelope Canyon, Zion. A lot of our traffic does that circle, especially the international long haul traffic.”

But the City believes Kingman has plenty to offer travelers and is taking steps to communicate that point to tourists. Two ways it is actively doing so is by participating in coop programs, like with the Route 66 Passport, and additional marketing cooperatives through the Arizona Office of Tourism.

Noble said Kingman is currently buying in to a number of studies that will allow it to better target specific markets. Doing so will see Kingman utilize not only advertising, which these days is about two-thirds online, but research and data as well to formulate a marketing plan for the future.

As things sit now, most of the tourists coming through Kingman are doing just that: coming through. But that could change. As Noble explained, one of Kingman’s fastest growing tourism markets is China. From 2015 to 2018, Chinese tourism jumped from 1.1% to 5.4%.

More than half of those visitors, using information taken from the Powerhouse Visitor Center guestbook, are Grand Canyon-bound. For Germany, another big market for Kingman, that number is as high as 70%. Germans also are interested in Route 66 and Arizona’s Western landscape.

However, a recent look at the logistics of Chinese travelers revealed a surprise.

“Most, four out of five, are driving, which is good,” Noble said, noting that the fifth is part of a tour. “Because these are people that have the flexibility to change their schedule. So as we have marketing out on the road, which we’ve got our brochures all around us, they can find out about what there is and hopefully we’ll get more of them to stay in Kingman even if they didn’t think about us to begin with.”

And the past few years have seen an increase in the number of people coming to Kingman, for Kingman. Noble attributes increases in tourism to the efforts downtown. More and more people, especially those within a six-hour drive, are coming to vacation in Kingman.

“As people come in and we ask them where they’re going, ‘Oh, to Kingman.’ And before, we never heard that,” he said. “That’s just not something we’ve heard, but we do hear people are coming because Kingman’s made a bit of a name for itself as a tourist experience.”

While not representative of the whole traveling public, about 40% of people who signed the guest book in 2019 specifically included Kingman in their travel plans.

“That is something that is different and is new,” Noble said.

To keep that new development in Kingman tourism going strong, Noble said the trick is to encourage the enhancement of downtown.

“I think if the downtown businesses can continue to work on making the experience and their restaurants and hotels and things better, and we can continue to do things to enhance the downtown, that’s going to increase the interest in coming to Kingman and seeing what downtown has,” Noble said.